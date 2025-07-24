El presidente es apuntado como el principal responsable del presente del Xeneize.

El presidente es apuntado como el principal responsable del presente del Xeneize.

Boca Juniors sufrió un nuevo cachetazo en una temporada en la que no deja de sumar frustraciones. El 1-2 ante Atlético Tucumán no solamente significó la eliminación de la Copa Argentina, sino que se convirtió en el décimo partido al hilo sin conocer la derrota (la peor racha en la historia de la institución".

Además del director técnico (quien brindó una particular conferencia de prensa) y los jugadores, uno de los nombres que se volvió tendencia, como era de esperarse, fue el de Juan Román Riquelme.

Boca sufrió una dolorosa derrota y quedó fuera de la Copa Argentina en 16avos de final.

El actual presidente, y máximo ídolo de la institución, se volvió tendencia en las redes sociales. Además de ser blanco de las críticas de los hinchas de Boca, quienes lo consideran el máximo responsable de lo que sucede con el plantel, los usuarios de otros equipos lo tomaron como motivo de burla.

Con frases como "Quedate a vivir, Riquelme", "Quedate toda la vida", "Yo te apoyo, quedate toda la vida" y "Quedate 20 años más, por favor", los simpatizantes de otras instituciones aprovecharon para burlarse de sus pares de Boca, quienes sufrieron una tempranera eliminación de la Copa Argentina.

Riquelme se volvió tendencia en las redes

