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Con dos árbitros mendocinos

Independiente Rivadavia y Gimnasia ya tienen árbitros designados para la fecha 3 del Clausura

Se dieron a conocer los árbitros que dirigirán en la tercera fecha, entre ellos a los réferis de Independiente Rivadavia y Gimnasia

Emanuel Trilla Donoso
Por Emanuel Trilla Donoso [email protected]
Un árbitro con trayectoria internacional dirigirá a la Lepra.

Un árbitro con trayectoria internacional dirigirá a la Lepra.

Con la segunda fecha del Torneo Clausura en plena disputa, se dieron a conocer los árbitros que impartirán justicia en los partidos de la tercera. Por lo tanto, tanto Independiente Rivadavia como Gimnasia y Esgrima ya saben quiénes serán los encargados de dirigir sus respectivos encuentros.

El Lobo recibirá el sábado primero de agosto a a Unión a partir de las 15.30 en el Víctor Legrotaglie, mientras que la Lepra visitará a Sarmiento el lunes 3 de agosto desde las 16.45 en el Estadio Eva Perón de Junín.

El equipo de árbitros para Gimnasia y Esgrima - Unión (Grupo A)

Juan Pablo Loustau dirigir&aacute; al Lobo mendocino.

Juan Pablo Loustau dirigirá al Lobo mendocino.

Sábado 1 de agosto - 15.30 horas:

  • Árbitro: Juan Pablo Loustau.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Ranieri.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Federico García.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Núñez.
  • VAR: Germán Delfino.
  • AVAR: Carla López.

El equipo de árbitros para Sarmiento - Independiente Rivadavia (Grupo B)

Pablo Gast&oacute;n Echavarr&iacute;a ser&aacute; el encargado de dirigir a la Lepra.

Pablo Gastón Echavarría será el encargado de dirigir a la Lepra.

Lunes 3 de agosto - 16.45 horas:

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Lucio Méndez.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gisela Bosso.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Fabrizio Llobet.
  • VAR: Sebastián Habib.
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanota.

Los árbitros del resto de la jornada

El mendocino Cristian Navarro ser&aacute; el primer asistente en Estudiantes (R&iacute;o Cuarto) - Banfield.

El mendocino Cristian Navarro será el primer asistente en Estudiantes (Río Cuarto) - Banfield.

Sábado 1 de agosto:

15.30: Estudiantes (Río Cuarto) - Banfield / Grupo B:

  • Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Javier Mihura.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Nelson Bejas.
  • VAR: Fernando Espinoza.
  • AVAR: Javier Uziga.

18.00: Belgrano - Argentinos / Grupo B:

  • Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Martin.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Marcos Horticolou.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin.
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco.
  • AVAR: Mariana De Almeida.

18.00: Estudiantes - Defensa y Justicia / Grupo A:

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Acevedo.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Ricciardi.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Guido Mascheroni.
  • VAR: Fabrizio Llobet.
  • AVAR: Iván Núñez.

20.30: Racing - Tigre /Grupo B:

  • Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Panizza.
  • VAR: José Carreras.
  • AVAR: Diego Verlota.

Domingo 2 de agosto

14.30: Deportivo Riestra - Barracas Central / Interzonal:

  • Árbitro: Darío Herrera.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre.
  • VAR: Nicolás Lamolina.
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez.

14.30: Aldosivi - Gimnasia / Grupo B:

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Federico Cano.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Balmaceda.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ulises Jeronimo.
  • VAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela.
  • AVAR: Belén Bevilacqua.
El mendocino Andr&eacute;s Merlos dirigir&aacute; a Boca.

El mendocino Andrés Merlos dirigirá a Boca.

17.00: Newell's - Boca / Grupo A:

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Vegetti.
  • VAR: Adrián Franklin.
  • AVAR: Nelson Sosa.
Nicol&aacute;s Ram&iacute;rez vuelve a dirigir a River.

Nicolás Ramírez vuelve a dirigir a River.

19.15: River - Rosario Central /Grupo B:

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Uriel García Leri.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba.
  • VAR: Fernando Echenique.
  • AVAR: Franco Acita.

21.30: Lanús - Instituto / Grupo A:

  • Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ernesto Callegari.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Erik Grunmann.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete.
  • VAR: Lucas Novelli.
  • AVAR: Brian Ferreyra.

Lunes 3 de agosto

19.00: Platense - Talleres / Zona A:

  • Árbitro: Daniel Zamora.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Páez.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Sebastián Pumetti.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Jonathan Barrios.
  • VAR: Héctor Paletta.
  • AVAR: Diego Romero

19.00: Vélez - Independiente / Grupo A:

  • Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Yamil Possi.
  • VAR: Lucas Cavallero.
  • AVAR: Walter Ferreyra.

21.15: Central Córdoba - San Lorenzo / Grupo A:

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: José Castelli.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Franco Rioja.
  • VAR: Pablo Dóvalo.
  • AVAR: Juan Mamani.

21.15: Huracán - Atlético Tucumán / Grupo B:

  • Árbitro: Bruno Amiconi.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mario Bardina.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Cruz.
  • VAR: Hernán Mastrangelo.
  • AVAR: Daiana Milone.

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