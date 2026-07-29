Independiente Rivadavia y Gimnasia ya tienen árbitros designados para la fecha 3 del Clausura

- Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Javier Mihura.
- Cuarto árbitro: Nelson Bejas.
- VAR: Fernando Espinoza.
- AVAR: Javier Uziga.
18.00: Belgrano - Argentinos / Grupo B:
- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Martin.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Marcos Horticolou.
- Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin.
- VAR: Silvio Trucco.
- AVAR: Mariana De Almeida.
18.00: Estudiantes - Defensa y Justicia / Grupo A:
- Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Acevedo.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Ricciardi.
- Cuarto árbitro: Guido Mascheroni.
- VAR: Fabrizio Llobet.
- AVAR: Iván Núñez.
20.30: Racing - Tigre /Grupo B:
- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli.
- Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Panizza.
- VAR: José Carreras.
- AVAR: Diego Verlota.
Domingo 2 de agosto
14.30: Deportivo Riestra - Barracas Central / Interzonal:
- Árbitro: Darío Herrera.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza.
- Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre.
- VAR: Nicolás Lamolina.
- AVAR: Gastón Suárez.
14.30: Aldosivi - Gimnasia / Grupo B:
- Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Federico Cano.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Balmaceda.
- Cuarto árbitro: Ulises Jeronimo.
- VAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela.
- AVAR: Belén Bevilacqua.
El mendocino Andrés Merlos dirigirá a Boca.
17.00: Newell's - Boca / Grupo A:
- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo.
- Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Vegetti.
- VAR: Adrián Franklin.
- AVAR: Nelson Sosa.
Nicolás Ramírez vuelve a dirigir a River.
19.15: River - Rosario Central /Grupo B:
- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Uriel García Leri.
- Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba.
- VAR: Fernando Echenique.
- AVAR: Franco Acita.
21.30: Lanús - Instituto / Grupo A:
- Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ernesto Callegari.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Erik Grunmann.
- Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete.
- VAR: Lucas Novelli.
- AVAR: Brian Ferreyra.
Lunes 3 de agosto
19.00: Platense - Talleres / Zona A:
- Árbitro: Daniel Zamora.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Páez.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Sebastián Pumetti.
- Cuarto árbitro: Jonathan Barrios.
- VAR: Héctor Paletta.
- AVAR: Diego Romero
19.00: Vélez - Independiente / Grupo A:
- Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina.
- Cuarto árbitro: Yamil Possi.
- VAR: Lucas Cavallero.
- AVAR: Walter Ferreyra.
21.15: Central Córdoba - San Lorenzo / Grupo A:
- Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani.
- Árbitro asistente 2: José Castelli.
- Cuarto árbitro: Franco Rioja.
- VAR: Pablo Dóvalo.
- AVAR: Juan Mamani.
21.15: Huracán - Atlético Tucumán / Grupo B:
- Árbitro: Bruno Amiconi.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Mario Bardina.
- Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Cruz.
- VAR: Hernán Mastrangelo.
- AVAR: Daiana Milone.