Las redes sociales estallaron tras la inauguración del Mundial 2026: los mejores memes

Como era de esperarse, las redes sociales estallaron tras una ceremonia que se vivió a lo ancho y largo del planeta. Los usuarios dijeron presente en las redes sociales y reaccionaron a lo sucedido en tierras mexicanas.
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