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Las redes sociales estallaron tras la inauguración del Mundial 2026: los mejores memes

El Mundial 2026 puso primera en el estadio Azteca. En las redes sociales, los usuarios reaccionaron a lo sucedido en la previa de México-Sudáfrica

Fabián Salamone
Por Fabián Salamone [email protected]
Los mejores memes de la inauguración del Mundial 2026.

Los mejores memes de la inauguración del Mundial 2026.

El Estadio Azteca vibró protagonizó una inauguración histórica que dio inicio al Mundial 2026 en la previa del partido entre México y Sudáfrica. Figuras como Maná, Belinda y J Balvin encendieron el ambiente, mientras Shakira y Burna Boy coronaron la fiesta musical interpretando "Dai Dai" junto a una imponente Copa del Mundo en la cancha.

Como era de esperarse, las redes sociales estallaron tras una ceremonia que se vivió a lo ancho y largo del planeta. Los usuarios dijeron presente en las redes sociales y reaccionaron a lo sucedido en tierras mexicanas.

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M&eacute;xico inaugur&oacute; el Mundial 2026.

México inauguró el Mundial 2026.

Los mejores memes de la inauguración del Mundial 2026

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/roodrigvez/status/2065133238813655510&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/juanboscato/status/2065130290280825030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2065130290280825030%7Ctwgr%5Ed52109703427816cf95d5173b8c79d3c1434117d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ole.com.ar%2Fmundial%2Fmundial-2026%2Fmemes-reaccion-inauguracion-mundial-mexico-2026_0_TBGTEWiW6e.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Ramardoh1/status/2065131617991966990?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2065131617991966990%7Ctwgr%5Ed52109703427816cf95d5173b8c79d3c1434117d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ole.com.ar%2Fmundial%2Fmundial-2026%2Fmemes-reaccion-inauguracion-mundial-mexico-2026_0_TBGTEWiW6e.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CAPArgento__/status/2065129773672644688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2065129773672644688%7Ctwgr%5Ed52109703427816cf95d5173b8c79d3c1434117d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ole.com.ar%2Fmundial%2Fmundial-2026%2Fmemes-reaccion-inauguracion-mundial-mexico-2026_0_TBGTEWiW6e.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/iamferro/status/2065134981177901410&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/emartingol/status/2065131935131685013&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Luismorxx/status/2065132368197759045&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/soyunargento/status/2065130369100161487&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/vrst33/status/2065130992474497228&partner=&hide_thread=false

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