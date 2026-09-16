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Torneo Clausura

Independiente Rivadavia y Gimnasia tienen árbitros designados para la fecha 10: todos los partidos

Se dieron a conocer los árbitros que dirigirán en la décima fecha, entre ellos a los réferis de Independiente Rivadavia y Gimnasia

Emanuel Trilla Donoso
Por Emanuel Trilla Donoso [email protected]
Nicolás Arasa es el árbitro elegido para el clásico entre San Lorenzo y Boca.

Nicolás Arasa es el árbitro elegido para el clásico entre San Lorenzo y Boca.

La AFA dio a conocer los árbitros designados para la fecha 10 del Torneo Clausura de la Liga Profesional donde Gimnasia jugará de local el sábado frente a Deportivo Riestra e Independiente Rivadavia lo hará de visitante el lunes contra Barracas Central.

Además, Boca visitará a San Lorenzo en el partido más atractivo de la fecha mientras que River recibirá a Huracán.

El &aacute;rbitro Andr&eacute;s Gariano dirigir&aacute; a Gimnasia.

El árbitro Andrés Gariano dirigirá a Gimnasia.

Los árbitros de Gimnasia e Independiente Rivadavia

Gimnasia recibirá en el Victor Legrotaglie a Deportivo Riestra el sábado a partir de las 14.30 con arbitraje del siempre polémico Andrés Gariano mientras que Germán Delfino estará en el VAR.

  • Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mauro Ramos Errasti.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Núñez.
  • VAR: Germán Delfino.
  • AVAR: Javier Delbarba.

Independiente Rivadavia visitará a Barracas Central el lunes a partir de las 19 con arbitraje de Nicolás Lamolina y en el VAR estará Silvio Trucco.

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Ramón Ortiz.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco.
  • AVAR: Matías Billone.
Nicol&aacute;s Lamolina es el &aacute;rbitro designado para Independiente Rivadavia.

Nicolás Lamolina es el árbitro designado para Independiente Rivadavia.

Los árbitros de la décima fecha del Torneo Clausura

Viernes 18 de septiembre

18.00 Central Córdoba – Defensa y Justicia (Zona A)

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Federico Cano.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Joaquin Badano.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque.
  • VAR: Fernando Espinoza.
  • AVAR: Guido Mascheroni.

21.15 Racing – Sarmiento (Zona B)

  • Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas.
  • VAR: Salomé Di Iorio.
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez.

Sábado 19 de septiembre

14.30 Gimnasia (De la Plata) – Banfield (Zona B)

  • Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Acevedo.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Páez.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña.
  • VAR: José Carreras.
  • AVAR: Pablo Giménez.

14.30 Gimnasia – Deportivo Riestra (Zona A)

  • Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mauro Ramos Errasti.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Núñez.
  • VAR: Germán Delfino.
  • AVAR: Javier Delbarba

16.45 Unión – Independiente (Zona A)

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Del Fueyo.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Ripoli.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval.
  • VAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela.
  • AVAR: Iván Núñez.
El &aacute;rbitro mundialista estar&aacute; en River - Hurac&aacute;n.

El árbitro mundialista estará en River - Huracán.

19.00 River – Huracán (Zona B)

  • Árbitro: Facundo Tello.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Vegetti.
  • VAR: Fernando Echenique.
  • AVAR: Diego Romero.

21.15 Instituto – Talleres (Zona A)

  • Árbitro: Darío Herrera.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martin.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Joaquin Gil.
  • VAR: Héctor Paletta.
  • AVAR: Mariano Ascensi.

Domingo 20 de septiembre

Nazareno Arasa es el &aacute;rbitro elegido para San Lorenzo - Boca.

Nazareno Arasa es el árbitro elegido para San Lorenzo - Boca.

14.45 San Lorenzo – Boca (Zona A)

  • Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Miguel Savorani.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez.
  • VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo.
  • AVAR: Diego Verlota.

17.00 Rosario Central – Argentinos (Zona B)

  • Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Balmaceda.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Cruz.
  • VAR: Lucas Novelli.
  • AVAR: Carlos Córdoba.

17.00 Platense – Newell’s (Zona A)

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Agustín Méndez.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba.
  • VAR: Adrián Franklin.
  • AVAR: Carla López.

19.15 Belgrano – Estudiantes (Río Cuarto) (Zona B)

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Carlos Viglietti.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Luis Martínez.
  • VAR: Nahuel Viñas.
  • AVAR: Javier Uziga.

21.30 Vélez – Tigre (Interzonal)

  • Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Eric Grunmann.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Iñaki Iparraguirre.
  • VAR: Yamil Possi.
  • AVAR: Joaquin Gil.

Lunes 21 de septiembre

14.30 Aldosivi – Atlético Tucumán (Zona B)

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Bustos.
  • VAR: Sebastián Habib.
  • AVAR: Mariana De Almeida.

19.00 Barracas Central – Ind. Rivadavia Mza. (Zona B)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Ramón Ortiz.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco.
  • AVAR: Matías Billone.

21.15 Lanús – Estudiantes (Zona A)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Mamani.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Aliende.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Leandro Fedele.
  • VAR: Sebastián Bresba.
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta.

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