Independiente Rivadavia y Gimnasia tienen árbitros designados para la fecha 10: todos los partidos

- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
- Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Mauro Ramos Errasti.
- Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Núñez.
- VAR: Germán Delfino.
- AVAR: Javier Delbarba.
Independiente Rivadavia visitará a Barracas Central el lunes a partir de las 19 con arbitraje de Nicolás Lamolina y en el VAR estará Silvio Trucco.
- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Ramón Ortiz.
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
- VAR: Silvio Trucco.
- AVAR: Matías Billone.
Nicolás Lamolina es el árbitro designado para Independiente Rivadavia.
Los árbitros de la décima fecha del Torneo Clausura
Viernes 18 de septiembre
18.00 Central Córdoba – Defensa y Justicia (Zona A)
- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Federico Cano.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Joaquin Badano.
- Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque.
- VAR: Fernando Espinoza.
- AVAR: Guido Mascheroni.
21.15 Racing – Sarmiento (Zona B)
- Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra.
- Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas.
- VAR: Salomé Di Iorio.
- AVAR: Gastón Suárez.
Sábado 19 de septiembre
14.30 Gimnasia (De la Plata) – Banfield (Zona B)
- Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Acevedo.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Páez.
- Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña.
- VAR: José Carreras.
- AVAR: Pablo Giménez.
14.30 Gimnasia – Deportivo Riestra (Zona A)
- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
- Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Mauro Ramos Errasti.
- Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Núñez.
- VAR: Germán Delfino.
- AVAR: Javier Delbarba
16.45 Unión – Independiente (Zona A)
- Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Del Fueyo.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Ripoli.
- Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval.
- VAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela.
- AVAR: Iván Núñez.
El árbitro mundialista estará en River - Huracán.
19.00 River – Huracán (Zona B)
- Árbitro: Facundo Tello.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari.
- Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Vegetti.
- VAR: Fernando Echenique.
- AVAR: Diego Romero.
21.15 Instituto – Talleres (Zona A)
- Árbitro: Darío Herrera.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martin.
- Cuarto árbitro: Joaquin Gil.
- VAR: Héctor Paletta.
- AVAR: Mariano Ascensi.
Domingo 20 de septiembre
Nazareno Arasa es el árbitro elegido para San Lorenzo - Boca.
14.45 San Lorenzo – Boca (Zona A)
- Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Miguel Savorani.
- Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez.
- VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo.
- AVAR: Diego Verlota.
17.00 Rosario Central – Argentinos (Zona B)
- Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Balmaceda.
- Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Cruz.
- VAR: Lucas Novelli.
- AVAR: Carlos Córdoba.
17.00 Platense – Newell’s (Zona A)
- Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Agustín Méndez.
- Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba.
- VAR: Adrián Franklin.
- AVAR: Carla López.
19.15 Belgrano – Estudiantes (Río Cuarto) (Zona B)
- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Carlos Viglietti.
- Cuarto árbitro: Luis Martínez.
- VAR: Nahuel Viñas.
- AVAR: Javier Uziga.
21.30 Vélez – Tigre (Interzonal)
- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Eric Grunmann.
- Cuarto árbitro: Iñaki Iparraguirre.
- VAR: Yamil Possi.
- AVAR: Joaquin Gil.
Lunes 21 de septiembre
14.30 Aldosivi – Atlético Tucumán (Zona B)
- Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri.
- Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Bustos.
- VAR: Sebastián Habib.
- AVAR: Mariana De Almeida.
19.00 Barracas Central – Ind. Rivadavia Mza. (Zona B)
- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Ramón Ortiz.
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
- VAR: Silvio Trucco.
- AVAR: Matías Billone.
21.15 Lanús – Estudiantes (Zona A)
- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Mamani.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Aliende.
- Cuarto árbitro: Leandro Fedele.
- VAR: Sebastián Bresba.
- AVAR: Lucas Germanotta.