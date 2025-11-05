Inicio Ovación Fútbol Sergio Romero
Copa Argentina

Blooper de Chiquito Romero en el primer gol de Independiente Rivadavia y estallaron los memes

Un centro pasado no pudo ser cortado por Sergio Romero y derivó en gol de Arce para Independiente Rivadavia. De inmediato se hicieron virales los memes

Raúl Adriazola
Por Raúl Adriazola [email protected]
Chiquito Romero fue el blanco de los más despiadados memes por su mala salida en el primer gol de Independiente Rivadavia en la final de Copa Argentina.

Apenas iban nueve minutos del primer tiempo, cuando un centro de Alejo Osella, de derecha a izquierda, terminó en la apertura del marcador para Independiente Rivadavia tras el cabezazo de Alex Arce en la final de Copa Argentina. Poco minutos tardaron los cibernautas en llenar de memes las redes sociales "crucificando" a Sergio Romero, el uno de Argentinos Juniors.

El gran responsable en la conquista del once mendocino fue el arquero del Bicho, Sergio Chiquito Romero, que calculó mal la trayectoria del pelotazo cruzado y saltó a destiempo, lo que permitió que el paraguayo Arce, entrando por el segundo palo, mandara la pelota al fondo del arco.

Los mejores memes sobre la mala salida de Chiquito Romero

