Blooper de Chiquito Romero en el primer gol de Independiente Rivadavia y estallaron los memes

El gran responsable en la conquista del once mendocino fue el arquero del Bicho, Sergio Chiquito Romero, que calculó mal la trayectoria del pelotazo cruzado y saltó a destiempo, lo que permitió que el paraguayo Arce, entrando por el segundo palo, mandara la pelota al fondo del arco.
Los mejores memes sobre la mala salida de Chiquito Romero
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/julianmendozza/status/1986229417560142012&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Joaconel/status/1986229240778391841&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Meel_Galarza/status/1986231484462576119&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/facupietro/status/1847804054472106192&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/gabok61/status/1986241650083946787&partner=&hide_thread=false