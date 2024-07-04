Esta deliciosa sopa se puede preparar en la freidora de aire.

La freidora de aire es un elemento de cocina extremadamente versátil, pero tiene sus límites. Uno de ellos es el trabajar con líquidos, ya sea para hervir pasta o preparar recetas con mucha salsa. Esto no es un impedimento para un influencer que demostró como prepara sopa -sí, sopa- en la freidora de aire, con resultados que parecen ser deliciosos.

Con solo 20 minutos podrás tener un delicioso plato ideal para almorzar o cenar liviano, y que se puede preparar de principio a fin en la freidora de aire, incluida la tostada que la acompaña y le da un toque más gourmet.

Si te animas a probar algo completamente distinto, te presentamos esta receta de sopa muy viral que tiene ingredientes completamente naturales y además es extremadamente deliciosa.

En la freidora de aire se pueden preparar cualquier clase de recetas.

Ingredientes de la sopa viral para freidora de aire

  • 500g de tomates cherry
  • 3 pimientos rojos
  • 1 cebolla roja
  • 1 cucharada de aceite de oliva
  • 3 dientes de ajo
  • 1 cucharadita de hierbas mixtas
  • 250ml de caldo de verduras
  • 150ml de crema doble
  • Un puñado de albahaca fresca
  • Sal y pimienta al gusto
    pimiento.jpg
    Esta sopa no solo es deliciosa, sino que además es agradable de ver.

Preparación de la sopa viral para freidora de aire

  1. Lavar y secar todos los vegetales.
  2. Cortar la cebolla roja en cuartos. Retirar las semillas de los pimientos rojos y cortarlos en trozos grandes. Pelar los dientes de ajo.
  3. En la cesta de la freidora de aire, colocar los tomates cherry enteros, los trozos de pimiento, la cebolla cortada, los dientes de ajo pelados, el aceite de oliva, las hierbas mixtas, y una pizca de sal y pimienta.
  4. Cocinar en la freidora de aire a 200°C durante 20 minutos, agitando la cesta a mitad de cocción para asegurar una cocción uniforme.
  5. Una vez terminada la cocción, transferir los vegetales asados a un recipiente grande y profundo (o dejarlos en la cesta si es lo suficientemente grande).
  6. Agregar el caldo de verduras, la crema doble y las hojas de albahaca fresca.
  7. Usar una batidora de mano para triturar todos los ingredientes hasta obtener una sopa suave y cremosa. Si la sopa está demasiado espesa, agregar un poco más de caldo hasta alcanzar la consistencia deseada.
  8. Probar y ajustar la sazón con sal y pimienta si es necesario.
  9. Servir caliente en tazones, decorando con unas hojas de albahaca fresca por encima si se desea.
