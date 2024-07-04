Con solo 20 minutos podrás tener un delicioso plato ideal para almorzar o cenar liviano, y que se puede preparar de principio a fin en la freidora de aire, incluida la tostada que la acompaña y le da un toque más gourmet.

Si te animas a probar algo completamente distinto, te presentamos esta receta de sopa muy viral que tiene ingredientes completamente naturales y además es extremadamente deliciosa.

►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: La receta para freidora de aire del mejor pastel de carne para hacer en menos de una hora

Embed - BORED OF LUNCH en Instagram: "Airfryer Creamy Red Pepper Soup & Cheese Toastie Soup season is definitely here and this is the easiest and speediest one you can can rustle up. Simply throw your ingredients into your airfryer basket, blitz in the drawer and dunk that cheesy bread. Heaven! Soup ingredients - 20 mins at 200C - 500g of cherry tomatoes - 3 red peppers - 1 x red onion - 1 tbsp olive oil - 3 garlic cloves - 1 tsp oregano & thyme - Salt and pepper - 250ml of veggie stock - 150ml of double cream - Handful of fresh basil Toastie - 7 mins at 200 - 2 slices of bread buttered - 2 slices of cheddar - 1 tbsp Dijon mustard on the bread Method 1. Chop the peppers and add to the airfryer with all other ingredients except the cream stock and basil. 200 for 20 minutes 2. Add in the stock, cream and basil. Blitz in the basket with a handheld blender or transfer to another machine 3. Airfry your cheese toastie for 7 mins at 200 and finito. Soup serves 4! Enjoy #soup #toastie #cold #autumn #goodsoup #airfryer #airfryerrecipe #airfried #hack #moneysavingrecipes #moneysaving #budgeting #cheap #lunch #dinner #video #souprecipe #reel #reels #viral #instagram #insta"