¡No podrás creer su cambio físico! Una mujer caminó 10.000 pasos al día para bajar de peso

Embed - Have you wondered what 10k steps a day does to your body? THIS!! I did not do any other form of exercise to lose this weight, I would walk 1 hour a day and aim for 10k steps a day total! . I also ate in a calorie deficit of atleast 500 everyday.. These pictures are about 5½ months difference, but i lost most of it in 4 months (40 pounds) I am now 44 Pounds down and have also started strength training to tone and get muscle. #10kstepsaday #walking #walking1hourdaily #what10kstepsadaydoes #beforeandafter #40poundsdown #momsoftiktok #mombod #hotmom #weightlosstransformation #bodytransformation #weightloss #healthjourney #fattofit #walkeveryday #walkingeverydayresults #10kstepsbeforeandafter #whatwalking10kstepsdid #caloriedeficit #500caloriedeficit #lose1lbsaweek