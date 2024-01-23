Todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2024

Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
Mejor actor protagónico
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Premios Oscar Paul Giamatti.jpg
Paul Giamatti, protagonista de "The Holdovers".
Mejor actriz protagónica
- Annette Benning (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of The Flower Moon)
- Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor dirección
- Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)
- Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
- Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
Premios Oscar Killers of The Flower Moon.jpg
Lily Gladstone y Martin Scorsese en "Killers of The Flower Moon".
Actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Premios Oscar America Ferrera Barbie.jpg
America Ferrera en "Barbie".
Diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Maquillaje y peinado
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La sociedad de la nieve
Mejor corto
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red, white and blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor corto animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired By the music of John & Yoko
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)
- Elementos (Disney)
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse
Elementos.jpeg
Película "Elementos" de Disney.
Mejor guión adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor guión original
- Anatomy Of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)
- I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
- It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Wahzhazhe - A Sonf For my People (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
- What Was I made For? (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor documental
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor corto documental
- The ABC's of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Mejor película internacional
- La sociedad de la nieve (España)
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- The Teacher's Lounge (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
La sociedad de la nieve, netflix.jpg
"La sociedad de la nieve" de J.A. Bayona.
Mejor producción de diseño
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- The Creator
- Mestro
- Mission Imposible: Dead Reckoning (Part One)
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of The Galaxy (Vol. 3)
- Mission Imposible: Dead Reckoning (Part One)
- Napoleon
Mejor cinematografía
- El Conde
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Este año los premios Oscar contarán con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel, mientras que su esposa Molly McNearney será la productora ejecutiva de uno de los eventos más esperados del año en la industria del cine.