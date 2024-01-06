Series y películas Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2024: nominados, dónde verlo y horario de transmisión

Una nueva edición de los premios Golden Globes se transmitirá en vivo este domingo 7 enero. Conoce la lista de nominados

Por UNO
Golden Globes 2024: nominados

Golden Globes 2024: nominados, dónde verlo y horario de transmisión

El domingo 7 de enero se llevarán a cabo los Golden Globes, una de las premiaciones más importantes en la industria del entretenimiento a nivel internacional. Estos premios son premios otorgados por parte de los 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood en reconocimiento a la excelencia de profesionales en cine y televisión, tanto en los Estados Unidos como a nivel mundial.

Nominados a los Golden Globes 2024:

PELÍCULAS

Mejor película - Drama

  • "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Maestro"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Past Lives"
  • "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor actriz en una película - Drama

  • Annette Benning - "Nyad"
  • Lily Gladstone - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Sandra Huller - "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • Greta Lee - "Past Lives"
  • Carrey Mulligan - "Maestro"
  • Cailey Spaeny - "Priscilla"

Mejor actor en una película - Drama

  • Bradley Cooper - "Maestro"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Colman Domingo - "The Color Purple"
  • Barry Keoghan - "Saltburn"
  • Cillian Murphy - "Oppenheimer"
  • Andrew Scott - "All of us Strangers"
Amazon-Prime-Video-Saltburn1.jpg
Jacob Elordi en

Jacob Elordi en "Saltburn".

Mejor película: musical o comedia

  • "Air"
  • "American Fiction"
  • "Barbie"
  • "The Holdovers"
  • "May December"
  • "Poor Things"

Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia

  • Fantasia Barrino - "The Color Purple"
  • Jennifer Lawrence - "No Hard Feelings"
  • Natalie Portman - "May December"
  • Alma Pöysti - "Fallen Leaves"
  • Margot Robbie - "Barbie"
  • Emma Stone - "Poor Things"

Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia

  • Nicolas Cage - "Dream Scenario"
  • Timothée Chalamet - "Wonka"
  • Matt Damon - "Air"
  • Paul Giamatti - "The Holdeovers"
  • Joaquin Phoenix - "Beau if Afraid"
  • Jeffrey Wright - "American Fiction"

Mejor película de animación

  • "The Boy and the Heron"
  • "Elementos"
  • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
  • "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
  • "Suzume"
  • "Wish"

Mejor película: idioma no inglés

  • "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • "Fallen Leaves"
  • "Io Capitano"
  • "Past Lives"
  • "The Zone of Interest"
  • "Society of the Snow"

Mejor banda sonora de película

  • Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
  • Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
  • Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
  • Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
  • Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

SERIES

Mejor serie de drama

  • "1923″ (Paramount+)
  • "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • "The Diplomat" (Netflix)
  • "The Last of Us" (HBO)
  • "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
  • "Succession" (HBO)
the crown.jpg
Serie

Serie "The Crown".

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"
  • Kieran Culkin — "Succession"
  • Jeremy Strong — "Succession"
  • Brian Cox — "Succession"
  • Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"
  • Dominic West — "The Crown"

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Helen Mirren — "1923″
  • Bella Ramsey — "The Last of Us"
  • Keri Russell — "The Diplomat"
  • Sarah Snook — "Succession"
  • Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"
  • Emma Stone — "The Curse"

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie

  • Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
  • James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
  • Billy Cruddup, "The Morning Show"
  • Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"
  • Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión

  • Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
  • Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
  • Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"
  • Abby Elliott, "The Bear"
  • J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Mejor serie: musical o de comedia

  • "The Bear" (FX)
  • "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
  • "Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)
  • "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
  • "Barry" (HBO)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical

  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical

  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Bill Hader, "Barry"
  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Golden Globes Only Murders in the Building.jpg
Serie

Serie "Only Murders in the Building".

Mejor miniserie o serie de edición limitada

  • "Beef"
  • "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • "Daisy Jones & the Six"
  • "All the Light We Cannot See"
  • "Fellow Travelers"
  • "Fargo"

Mejor actriz en una serie de edición limitada

  • Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • Ali Wong, "Beef"
  • Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "Love and Death"
  • Juno Temple, "Fargo"
  • Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"

Mejor actor en una serie de edición limitada

  • Steven Yeun, "Beef"
  • Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
  • Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
  • David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
  • Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
  • Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"

