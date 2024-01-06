Golden Globes 2024: nominados, dónde verlo y horario de transmisión

Nominados a los Golden Globes 2024:
PELÍCULAS
Mejor película - Drama
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Maestro"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Past Lives"
- "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor actriz en una película - Drama
- Annette Benning - "Nyad"
- Lily Gladstone - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Sandra Huller - "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Greta Lee - "Past Lives"
- Carrey Mulligan - "Maestro"
- Cailey Spaeny - "Priscilla"
Mejor actor en una película - Drama
- Bradley Cooper - "Maestro"
- Leonardo DiCaprio - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Colman Domingo - "The Color Purple"
- Barry Keoghan - "Saltburn"
- Cillian Murphy - "Oppenheimer"
- Andrew Scott - "All of us Strangers"
Amazon-Prime-Video-Saltburn1.jpg
Jacob Elordi en "Saltburn".
Mejor película: musical o comedia
- "Air"
- "American Fiction"
- "Barbie"
- "The Holdovers"
- "May December"
- "Poor Things"
Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia
- Fantasia Barrino - "The Color Purple"
- Jennifer Lawrence - "No Hard Feelings"
- Natalie Portman - "May December"
- Alma Pöysti - "Fallen Leaves"
- Margot Robbie - "Barbie"
- Emma Stone - "Poor Things"
Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia
- Nicolas Cage - "Dream Scenario"
- Timothée Chalamet - "Wonka"
- Matt Damon - "Air"
- Paul Giamatti - "The Holdeovers"
- Joaquin Phoenix - "Beau if Afraid"
- Jeffrey Wright - "American Fiction"
Mejor película de animación
- "The Boy and the Heron"
- "Elementos"
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
- "Suzume"
- "Wish"
Mejor película: idioma no inglés
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "Fallen Leaves"
- "Io Capitano"
- "Past Lives"
- "The Zone of Interest"
- "Society of the Snow"
Mejor banda sonora de película
- Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
- Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
- Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
- Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"
►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Recién se agregó, está en Netflix y es una de las películas más vistas
SERIES
Mejor serie de drama
- "1923″ (Paramount+)
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "The Diplomat" (Netflix)
- "The Last of Us" (HBO)
- "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
- "Succession" (HBO)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"
- Kieran Culkin — "Succession"
- Jeremy Strong — "Succession"
- Brian Cox — "Succession"
- Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"
- Dominic West — "The Crown"
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Helen Mirren — "1923″
- Bella Ramsey — "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell — "The Diplomat"
- Sarah Snook — "Succession"
- Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"
- Emma Stone — "The Curse"
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie
- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
- James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Billy Cruddup, "The Morning Show"
- Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"
- Alan Ruck, "Succession"
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"
- Abby Elliott, "The Bear"
- J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
Mejor serie: musical o de comedia
- "The Bear" (FX)
- "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
- "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
- "Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)
- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
- "Barry" (HBO)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
- Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Golden Globes Only Murders in the Building.jpg
Serie "Only Murders in the Building".
Mejor miniserie o serie de edición limitada
- "Beef"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- "All the Light We Cannot See"
- "Fellow Travelers"
- "Fargo"
Mejor actriz en una serie de edición limitada
- Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Ali Wong, "Beef"
- Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- Elizabeth Olsen, "Love and Death"
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
- Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"
Mejor actor en una serie de edición limitada
- Steven Yeun, "Beef"
- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
- Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
- Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"