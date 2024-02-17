Fútbol Alexis Mac Allister
Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister marcó un gol y el Liverpool se afirmó en la cima de la Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister marcó en la victoria del líder, Liverpool, sobre Brentford, en el comienzo de la 25ta. fecha de la Premier League

Por UNO
Alexis Mac Allister suma dos goles en la Premier

Alexis Mac Allister marcó en la victoria del líder, Liverpool, sobre Brentford por 4 a 1 como visitante, en el comienzo de la 25ta. fecha de la Premier League inglesa.

El tanto del exmediocampista de Argentinos Juniors y Boca fue a los 10' del segundo tiempo, en una jugada impecable con control orientado y remate suave con la pierna derecha tras la asistencia del egipcio Mohamed Salah -anotó el tercero a los 20m. ST-. Previamente, el uruguayo Darwin Núñez (33m. PT) abrió el camino.

mac allister gol 3.jfif
Alexis Mac Allister marc&oacute; en la goleada del Liverpool

El descuento de Brentford lo hizo el inglés Ivan Toney, a los 30 minutos del complemento, ya con el partido sentenciado, a tal punto que el neerlandés Cody Gakpo (41m. ST) le puso cifras definitivas posteriormente.

En el caso del argentino, campeón del mundo en Qatar, llegó a su segundo gol en la temporada sobre 21 partidos jugados. El anterior se dio ante Fulham (4-3), el pasado 3 de diciembre.

Liverpool ahora tiene 57 puntos y le lleva cinco al tricampeón vigente Manchester City de Julián Álvarez, que jugará vs. Chelsea (Enzo Fernández).

El gol de Alexis

Embed

La 25ta. fecha de la Premier League

. Sábado 17/2

  • . Brentford 1 - Liverpool 4.
  • . A las 12.00, Burnley - Arsenal.
  • . A las 12.00, Fulham - Aston Villa (ESPN).
  • . A las 12.00, Newcastle - Bournemouth.
  • . A las 12.00, Nottingham Forest - West Ham.
  • . A las 12.00, Tottenham - Wolverhampton.
  • . A las 12.00, Manchester City - Chelsea (ESPN).

. Domingo 18/2

  • . A las 11.00, Sheffield United - Brighton And Hove (ESPN).
  • . A las 13.30, Luton Town - Manchester United (ESPN).

. Lunes 19/2

  • . A las 17.00, Everton - Crystal Palace (ESPN).

-Posiciones: Liverpool 57 puntos; Manchester City* y Arsenal 52; Tottenham 47; Aston Villa 46; Manchester United 41; Newcastle y West Ham 36; Brighton 35; Chelsea 34; Wolverhampton 32; Fulham 29; Bournemouth* 27; Brentford* 25; Crystal Palace 24; Nottingham 21; Luton* 20; Everton (-) 19; Burnley y Sheffield United 13.

* Deben un partido

(-) Se le descontaron 10 puntos por Fair Play financiero.

