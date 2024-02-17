Alexis Mac Allister marcó un gol y el Liverpool se afirmó en la cima de la Premier League

En el caso del argentino, campeón del mundo en Qatar, llegó a su segundo gol en la temporada sobre 21 partidos jugados. El anterior se dio ante Fulham (4-3), el pasado 3 de diciembre.
Liverpool ahora tiene 57 puntos y le lleva cinco al tricampeón vigente Manchester City de Julián Álvarez, que jugará vs. Chelsea (Enzo Fernández).
El gol de Alexis
La 25ta. fecha de la Premier League
. Sábado 17/2
- . Brentford 1 - Liverpool 4.
- . A las 12.00, Burnley - Arsenal.
- . A las 12.00, Fulham - Aston Villa (ESPN).
- . A las 12.00, Newcastle - Bournemouth.
- . A las 12.00, Nottingham Forest - West Ham.
- . A las 12.00, Tottenham - Wolverhampton.
- . A las 12.00, Manchester City - Chelsea (ESPN).
. Domingo 18/2
- . A las 11.00, Sheffield United - Brighton And Hove (ESPN).
- . A las 13.30, Luton Town - Manchester United (ESPN).
. Lunes 19/2
- . A las 17.00, Everton - Crystal Palace (ESPN).
-Posiciones: Liverpool 57 puntos; Manchester City* y Arsenal 52; Tottenham 47; Aston Villa 46; Manchester United 41; Newcastle y West Ham 36; Brighton 35; Chelsea 34; Wolverhampton 32; Fulham 29; Bournemouth* 27; Brentford* 25; Crystal Palace 24; Nottingham 21; Luton* 20; Everton (-) 19; Burnley y Sheffield United 13.
* Deben un partido
(-) Se le descontaron 10 puntos por Fair Play financiero.