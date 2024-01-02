Nieve Japón
Terremoto en Japón: el impacto en las zonas de esquí de Hakuba y Nozawa

Un potente terremoto de magnitud 7,6 sacudió la costa oeste de Japón y afectó a dos reconocidos destinos de esquí

El terremoto de magnitud 7

El terremoto de magnitud 7,6 sacudió la región de Noto en Japón﻿.

El 1 de enero a las 16:10 hora local, un terremoto de magnitud 7,6 sacudió la región de Noto en la prefectura de Ishikawa, Japón, con temblores que se sintieron hasta Hakuba y las montañas cercanas, con los centros de esquí de Hakuba y Lotte Arai, destinos bastante frecuentados por ser parte de la oferta de Ikon Pass y Epic Pass.

A 100 km del epicentro, Hakuba experimentó los efectos del terremoto. Aunque no se informaron daños significativos en los resorts, los temblores recordaron la vulnerabilidad sísmica de la región.

El terremoto, el más fuerte en más de cuatro décadas, dejó 48 muertos y causó desastres en edificaciones y sistemas eléctricos. A pesar de la proximidad de las montañas, los centros de esquí como Nozawa Onsen informaron que no tuvieron daños significativos.

► TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Japón invertirá 1.4 billones de dólares para rescatar la industria del esquí

“Antes que nada, queremos expresar nuestras condolencias a los afectados por el terremoto del 1 de enero, prefectura de Ishikawa. Lotte Arai Resort está actualmente intacto debido al terremoto. Hemos completado los controles de seguridad para Gondola y Lift, estamos de vuelta a la normalidad. El equipo de dirección de las instalaciones hoteleras también ha completado la inspección de seguridad, y se ha anunciado que ya no hay más”, indicaron desde el centro de esquí nipón.

Las comunidades locales expresaron solidaridad con las regiones afectadas, con la ilusión de mantenerse seguros en las montañas japonesas.

► TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Sapporo se baja de Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno 2030

