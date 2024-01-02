Terremoto en Japón: el impacto en las zonas de esquí de Hakuba y Nozawa

A 100 km del epicentro, Hakuba experimentó los efectos del terremoto. Aunque no se informaron daños significativos en los resorts, los temblores recordaron la vulnerabilidad sísmica de la región.

An eyewitness captured the moment a powerful earthquake jolted snow from buildings in Nagano, Japan on Monday, January 1. The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, struck central Japan and its western coast, triggering warnings for residents to evacuate, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting flights and rail services to the affected region. Reuters / Johnny Wu #GMANews #SocialNewsPH #BreakingNewsPH