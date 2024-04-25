Nieve Estados Unidos
Estados Unidos: Snowmass incorpora una nueva silla de alta velocidad

El centro de esquí promete mejorar la experiencia de los visitantes en la montaña y aliviar a otros medios durante la temporada 2024/2025 en Estados Unidos

Uno de los centros de esquí más importantes de Estados Unidos volverá renovado.

Snowmass, uno de los destinos de esquí más importantes de Estados Unidos, anunció la sustitución de la telesilla Coney Glade por una novedosa silla cuádruple desmontable de alta velocidad que se llamará Coney Express. Esta nueva adquisición busca mejorar el acceso a las pistas intermedias, además de facilitar la conexión con otros medios como Sam’s Knob y Big Burn Express.

Según indicó Susan Cross, la directora general de Snowmass, la nueva silla va a garantizar un tiempo de viaje más corto, permitiendo a los esquiadores disfrutar de las pistas de Snowmass en poco más de siete minutos y aliviará la presión sobre otros medios clave como Village Express y la góndola Elk Camp, especialmente durante la hora pico.

El proyecto, que forma parte del Master Plan también busca aumentar la capacidad de visitantes en del resort en un 18%. La novedosa silla Coney Express, junto con las mejoras que planifican, prometen mejorar la experiencia de esquí en Snowmass y seguir posicionándose como uno de los destinos de invierno más importantes de Estados Unidos:.

Gracias por 38 años de servicio, Coney Glade, nuestra fiel silla del parque. El medio de casi 40 años será reemplazado este verano con una nueva y mejorada silla llamada Coney Express”, publicó el resort en su cuenta de Instagram.

“Instalado en 1986, el quad de alta velocidad es más viejo que la mayoría de los que lo toman”, destacó el resort y añadió: “El futuro traerá más de todo lo que tanto amamos de este medio de elevación. La terminal inferior comenzará en el centro comercial Snowmass para proporcionar una mayor capacidad fuera de la base y ayudar a aliviar la congestión en el Village Express durante las horas pico. También ofrecerá carga en una estación de ángulo intermedio y descarga en el mismo lugar—continuando ofreciendo una de las mejores experiencias de parque en el país y en el mundo. Saludos, Coney Glade”.

