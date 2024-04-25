Estados Unidos: Snowmass incorpora una nueva silla de alta velocidad

El proyecto, que forma parte del Master Plan también busca aumentar la capacidad de visitantes en del resort en un 18%. La novedosa silla Coney Express, junto con las mejoras que planifican, prometen mejorar la experiencia de esquí en Snowmass y seguir posicionándose como uno de los destinos de invierno más importantes de Estados Unidos:.

Thank you for 38 years of service, Coney Glade, our trusty park chairlift The nearly 40-year-old lift will be replaced this summer with a new and improved chair named "Coney Express." Installed in 1986, the high-speed quad is older than most who ride it. The terrain park it services is jam-packed with features from top to bottom, allowing for unmatched progression thanks to the hard work and creativity of the Snowmass Park crew. At Aspen Snowmass, our athletes make up one third of the current US Freeski Halfpipe team—inspired by homegrown talents like @torinyw and @alexferreiraski. Young riders coached by @team_avsc took home more than 65% of USASA Nationals top 10 positions. Countless iconic moments have occurred under the watchful eye of Coney Glade: @markmcmorris landed the world's-first triple cork 1440 in the Snowmass Park, @shaunwhite scored a perfect 100 in the Snowmass Grand-Prix to secure his 4th trip to the Winter Olympics—and the list goes on. The future will bring more of everything we love so much about this lift. The bottom terminal will begin at the Snowmass Mall to provide greater out-of-base capacity and help alleviate congestion at the Village Express during peak times. It will also offer loading at a midway angle-station and unload at the same location—continuing to offer one of the best park experiences in the country and in the world. Cheers to you, Coney Glade : @mattpower, David Dodier, @tamarasusaphoto, @risingsunphotog, @stonehousepictures, @photograferg