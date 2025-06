Donald Trump reclamó que sea evacuada Teherán, la capital de Irán

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Jun 16, 2025, 6:30 PM ET )



Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone… pic.twitter.com/aELwzzEaO8