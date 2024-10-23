Así es la intensa rutina de ejercicios que inició Ivanka Trump en Florida

A través de un video en Instagram, Ivanka mostró la compleja rutina de ejercicios que incluye levantamiento de pesas, ejercicios de resistencia que le han permitido construir músculo y moldear su cuerpo en formas que no había imaginado antes.

Ivanka tiene ya 42 años, pero a través de esta ardua rutina de ejercicios -que combina además con otras acciones en pos de su bienestar físico- logra estar en fomra y tener una mejor calidad de vida. Éste es el video que muestra su rutina de ejercicios:

Embed - Ivanka Trump on Instagram: "Hi Everyone! I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my workout routine since I reposted a video with my trainer, so I thought I’d share a bit about my fitness journey. Like many women, I used to focus primarily on cardio, yoga, and Pilates. Since moving to Miami, I have shifted my focus to weightlifting and resistance training, and it has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn’t imagined. I believe in a strength training approach built on foundational, time-tested and simple movements—Squats, Deadlifts, Hinges, Pushes, and Pulls. These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life. Prioritizing form is essential; only then do I add weight. This ensures a safe and steady progression while maintaining the integrity of each movement. I incorporate mobility work within my sessions to enhance range of motion. Weightlifting has enhanced not just my strength but my overall athleticism and resilience. I now dedicate 3-4 days/ week to strength training—2 sessions solo and 2 with either @sandybrockmanfitness or @coach_hm. Also new for me but critical to my progress has been increasing my protein intake dramatically. I now consume between 30-50 grams of protein a meal. It works… I’ve never been stronger! I still enjoy a weekly yoga session and love spending time outdoors with my kids and friends playing sports—whether it’s surfing, padel tennis, swimming in the ocean, wake surfing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, hiking, walking or golf. I also incorporate a couple of short (10 min), high-intensity interval training sessions (such as sprints) each week to keep my cardiovascular fitness sharp and dynamic. This balanced approach has infused new energy into my fitness routine and yielded great results. That’s said, this is all highly personal in that what works is what you will actually do consistently. Thank you for your interest and questions ~ I hope this was helpful. Here’s to pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges together! "