Yellowstone recibe aproximadamente 4 millones de visitantes cada año. Los osos grizzly necesitan espacio para desenvolverse en su hábitat natural, y cuando los humanos invaden ese territorio, arriesgan ataques y alteran el comportamiento animal.

La cuenta de Instagram documenta regularmente comportamientos peligrosos para educar a otros visitantes. Los guardaparques registran varios incidentes con osos cada año, la mayoría porque las personas no mantienen la distancia recomendada. Un grizzly puede correr a 50 kilómetros por hora y pesar hasta 300 kilos.

from the NPS website about bears in Yellowstone: All of Yellowstone is bear country, from the trails in the park's backcountry to the boardwalks and parking lots around Old Faithful. Your safety cannot be guaranteed, but you can play an active role in protecting yourself and the bears people come here to enjoy. * Give bears space. Keep at least 100 yards (93 meters) from bears at all times and never approach a bear to take a photo. * Carry bear spray and know how to use it. We recommend each person carry one can of bear spray in a readily accessible location like a quick-draw holster (not stowed away in your backpack). * Hike in groups and make noise. Since 1970, 91% of the people injured by bears in Yellowstone were hiking alone or with only one hiking partner. Only 9% of the people injured by bears were in groups of three or more people. While hiking on a trail, periodically yell "Hey bear!" to alert bears of your presence. Learn more about backcountry safety. * Respect closures. Do not travel in areas closed for bear management. * Never feed bears. Bears that become dependent on human food may become aggressive toward people and will be killed. * Stay with your stuff. Do not leave packs or bags containing food unattended, even for a few minutes, as bears learn new food sources quickly. * If a bear approaches or touches your car, honk your horn and drive away. We want to discourage this behavior for the bears' safety and yours.