An extraordinary discovery has been made by a group of Czech scientists in southern Albania! They have found an underground thermal lake, considered the largest in the world based on the surface area discovered so far. This lake, named "Neuron Lake" after the foundation that funded the research, was found in Leskovik, in the area known as Vromoeri Valley, on the Albanian side of the border with Greece. In 2021, scientists discovered an extensive cave system containing multiple thermal springs that emitted steam and hot water. While investigating these sources, the team identified a chasm over 100 meters deep, which they named "Atmos." At the bottom of this chasm, they found the world's largest thermal lake. It measures 138 meters in length and 42 meters in width. The lake's perimeter is 345 meters, and it can hold up to 8,335 cubic meters of hot water. The most advanced technology was used for this study, including the GeoSlam system, a 3D scanning method that creates precise models of the caves.
Los fondos proporcionados por la Fundación Neuron resultaron cruciales para este descubrimiento. El apoyo financiero permitió al equipo adquirir el escáner lidar necesario para mapear con precisión las dimensiones del lago y su entorno.
Perspectivas prometedoras animan a los científicos a planear futuras expediciones. El equipo de Audy considera que apenas rozaron la superficie de lo que este ecosistema subterráneo puede revelar sobre la geología de la región balcánica.