Encuentran en Europa el lago termal subterráneo más grande del mundo

La tecnología moderna permitió mapear con precisión las dimensiones del lago Neuron: 138 metros de largo y 42 metros de ancho. Richard Bouda, fotógrafo de la expedición, relata que desde el primer momento supieron que estaban ante algo extraordinario.

Para la comunidad científica internacional, este descubrimiento en los Balcanes abre nuevas posibilidades de investigación. Los procesos geotérmicos que calientan estas aguas subterráneas podrían revelar información crucial sobre la actividad del subsuelo en Europa.

El volumen total del lago equivale a más de tres piscinas olímpicas, con sus 8.335 metros cúbicos de agua termal. Los científicos planean regresar para estudiar en detalle la biología y geología de este ecosistema único.

An extraordinary discovery has been made by a group of Czech scientists in southern Albania! They have found an underground thermal lake, considered the largest in the world based on the surface area discovered so far. This lake, named "Neuron Lake" after the foundation that funded the research, was found in Leskovik, in the area known as Vromoeri Valley, on the Albanian side of the border with Greece. In 2021, scientists discovered an extensive cave system containing multiple thermal springs that emitted steam and hot water. While investigating these sources, the team identified a chasm over 100 meters deep, which they named "Atmos." At the bottom of this chasm, they found the world's largest thermal lake. It measures 138 meters in length and 42 meters in width. The lake's perimeter is 345 meters, and it can hold up to 8,335 cubic meters of hot water. The most advanced technology was used for this study, including the GeoSlam system, a 3D scanning method that creates precise models of the caves.