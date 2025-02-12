Encuentran en Europa el lago termal subterráneo más grande del mundo

Un grupo de espeleólogos checos documentó el extraordinario descubrimiento de un lago termal gigante oculto en las profundidades de una cueva al sur de Albania. La masa de agua, bautizada como "Neuron", supera todas las dimensiones conocidas hasta ahora para este tipo de formaciones naturales subterráneas.

Densas columnas de vapor que emergían de un abismo de más de 100 metros de profundidad guiaron a los investigadores hasta esta maravilla natural. El equipo, de la Fundación Neuron de República Checa, detectó el lago en 2021, pero recién ahora pudo confirmar sus dimensiones exactas gracias al uso de escáneres 3D de última generación.

El descubrimiento que revela qué pasa en las entrañas de la Tierra

Este descubrimiento sorprendió a Europa.

Marek Audy, líder de la expedición, describe cómo la geología del lugar presentó desafíos únicos para el equipo. La ubicación del hallazgo, en una zona fronteriza entre Albania y Grecia marcada por tensiones políticas centenarias, mantuvo esta región inexplorada durante décadas.

La tecnología moderna permitió mapear con precisión las dimensiones del lago Neuron: 138 metros de largo y 42 metros de ancho. Richard Bouda, fotógrafo de la expedición, relata que desde el primer momento supieron que estaban ante algo extraordinario.

Para la comunidad científica internacional, este descubrimiento en los Balcanes abre nuevas posibilidades de investigación. Los procesos geotérmicos que calientan estas aguas subterráneas podrían revelar información crucial sobre la actividad del subsuelo en Europa.

El volumen total del lago equivale a más de tres piscinas olímpicas, con sus 8.335 metros cúbicos de agua termal. Los científicos planean regresar para estudiar en detalle la biología y geología de este ecosistema único.

Un laboratorio natural bajo tierra

Precedentes similares en geología subterránea existen en Hungría, donde científicos encontraron otro lago termal de menores dimensiones bajo los baños turcos de Budapest. La experiencia húngara sirve como referente para el estudio del nuevo hallazgo en Albania.

Los fondos proporcionados por la Fundación Neuron resultaron cruciales para este descubrimiento. El apoyo financiero permitió al equipo adquirir el escáner lidar necesario para mapear con precisión las dimensiones del lago y su entorno.

Perspectivas prometedoras animan a los científicos a planear futuras expediciones. El equipo de Audy considera que apenas rozaron la superficie de lo que este ecosistema subterráneo puede revelar sobre la geología de la región balcánica.

