Giorgio Armani nació el 11 de julio de 1934 y falleció el 4 de septiembre de 2025. Imagen: Instagram

La firma publicó un comunicado oficial informando sobre el fallecimiento. "El Sr. Armani, como siempre fue llamado con respeto y admiración por empleados y colaboradores, falleció en paz, rodeado de sus seres queridos. Incansable, ha trabajado hasta los últimos días, dedicándose a la empresa, a las colecciones, a los diferentes y siempre nuevos proyectos en el ser y en convertirse", comienza el comunicado.

La imagen que publicaron en el comunicado oficial de despedida a Giorgio Armani. Imagen: Instagram

Armani creó una visión de la moda que se extendió a todos los aspectos de la vida. A lo largo de los años, "formó un diálogo abierto con el público, convirtiéndose en una figura querida y respetada por su capacidad de comunicarse con todos. Siempre atento a las necesidades de la comunidad, se ha comprometido en muchos frentes, sobre todo a su querido Milán", agregaron desde la empresa.

La firma expresó que Armani preparaba un evento especial para celebrar los 50 años de la marca durante la próxima Semana de la Moda de Milán este mes. Para el último adiós se espera la instalación de un “funeral chamber”, lugar donde se permitirá la visita pública, en Milán durante el fin de semana. Este evento se realizará desde el sábado 6 de septiembre hasta el domingo 7 de septiembre y permanecerá abierto de 9 a 18.

A su vez, y según la voluntad expresada por Armani, se realizará una ceremonia privada del funeral con fecha aún por confirmar.

Giorgio Armani: toda una vida dedicada a la moda

Giorgio Armani será recordado por sus diseños minimalistas, exquisitos, elegantes, transgresores y adelantados a su tiempo. Entre sus aportes a la industria de la moda, Armani destacó por su radical apuesta por borrar los límites entre géneros, convirtiendo el traje sastre en paradigma de la feminidad y el power dressing que triunfó en los 90, y aún sigue vigente.

Con una trayectoria que redefinió los cánones de la elegancia y la comodidad en el vestir, la noticia marca el cierre de una etapa fundamental en la historia del diseño italiano y mundial.

