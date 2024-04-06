Fútbol Manchester City
Premier League

Manchester City, con Julián Álvarez de titular, alcanzó al Liverpool en la Premier League

Manchester City, con Julián Álvarez como titular, superó a Crystal Palace y alcanzó los 70 puntos de Liverpool en la cima de la Premier League.

Por UNO
Manchester City, con Julián Álvarez como titular, superó por 4 a 2 a Crystal Palace y alcanzó los 70 puntos de Liverpool en la cima de la Premier League.

El belga Kevin De Bruyne marcó dos goles, mientras que Rico Lewis y el noruego Erling Haaland (llegó a 19 tantos en la Premier) completaron las cifras para el equipo de Pep Guardiola, mientras que para el Crystal Palace descontaron los franceses Jean-Philippe Mateta y Odsonne Edouard.

debruyne 1.jpg
La victoria le permite al Manchester City ser puntero junto al Liverpool al menos hasta el encuentro entre Arsenal y Brighton y del partidazo de este domingo cuando el equipo de Jurgen Klopp se enfrente con el Manchester United.

El City tiene ahora la cabeza puesta en el cruce del próximo martes ante el Real Madrid por la ida de cuartos de final de la Champions League.

La fecha 31 de la Premier League

Sábado 6/4

  • Crystal Palace 2 - Manchester City 4
  • Aston Villa 3 - Brentford 3
  • Everton 1 - Burnley 0
  • Fulham 0 - Newcastle 1
  • Luton Town 2 - Bournemouth 1
  • Wolverhampton 1 - West Ham 2
  • 13.30, Brighton - Arsenal

Domingo 7/4

  • 11.30, Manchester United - Liverpool
  • 13.30, Sheffield United - Chelsea
  • 14, Tottenham - Nottingham Forest

Posiciones: Liverpool 70y Manchester City 70; Arsenal FC 68; Aston Villa 61, Tottenham 57, Manchester United, Newcastle y West Ham 48; Wolverhampton 45; Brighton y Chelsea 43; Bournemouth 42, Fulham 40, Crystal Palace, Brentford y Everton* 30, Luton Town 26, Nottingham Forest** 25, Burnley 20 y Sheffield United 15.

*Se le descontaron 6 puntos.

**Se le descontaron 4 puntos.

