Manchester City, con Julián Álvarez de titular, alcanzó al Liverpool en la Premier League

El City tiene ahora la cabeza puesta en el cruce del próximo martes ante el Real Madrid por la ida de cuartos de final de la Champions League.
Embed - ¡EL CITY GANÓ Y LE METE PRESIÓN AL LIVERPOOL! Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City | RESUMEN
La fecha 31 de la Premier League
Sábado 6/4
- Crystal Palace 2 - Manchester City 4
- Aston Villa 3 - Brentford 3
- Everton 1 - Burnley 0
- Fulham 0 - Newcastle 1
- Luton Town 2 - Bournemouth 1
- Wolverhampton 1 - West Ham 2
- 13.30, Brighton - Arsenal
Domingo 7/4
- 11.30, Manchester United - Liverpool
- 13.30, Sheffield United - Chelsea
- 14, Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
Posiciones: Liverpool 70y Manchester City 70; Arsenal FC 68; Aston Villa 61, Tottenham 57, Manchester United, Newcastle y West Ham 48; Wolverhampton 45; Brighton y Chelsea 43; Bournemouth 42, Fulham 40, Crystal Palace, Brentford y Everton* 30, Luton Town 26, Nottingham Forest** 25, Burnley 20 y Sheffield United 15.
*Se le descontaron 6 puntos.
**Se le descontaron 4 puntos.