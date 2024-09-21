Fútbol Enzo Fernández
Premier League

Enzo Fernández brilla y Chelsea sube en las posiciones de la Premier League

Enzo Fernández fue figura en la contundente victoria de Chelsea sobre West Ham que le permite escalar posiciones en la Premier League.

Por UNO
Enzo fue el conductor del Chelsea.

Enzo fue el conductor del Chelsea.

Enzo Fernández fue figura y salió ovacionado en la contundente victoria de Chelsea 3 a 0 sobre West Ham, resultado que le permite escalar posiciones en la Premier League.

enzo chelsea 10.png
Enzo Fernández fue figura y Chelsea sumó en la Premier League.

Enzo Fernández fue figura y Chelsea sumó en la Premier League.

Enzo Fernández fue clave en el buen partido del Chelsea y le ganó el duelo de argentinos a Guido Rodríguez, una de las figuras del West Ham.

Embed - GOLEADA A DOMICILIO DE LOS BLUES ANTE LOS HAMMMERS | West Ham 0-3 Chelsea | RESUMEN

Este sábado Dibu Martínez fue titular y el Aston Villa lo dio vuelta ante Wolverhampton 3 a 1, Liverpool con Alexis Mac Allister goleo 3 a 0 a Bournemouth. Ambos equipos son transitoriamente punteros junto al Manchester City.

Además, Tottenham, con Cuti Romero, superó 3 a 1 de local a Brentford, Leicester con Facundo Buonannote igualó 1 a 1 con Everton y Manchester United, con Lisandro Martínez y Garnacho juega con Brentford.

La fecha 5 de la Premier League

Sábado 21/9

  • West Ham 0 - Chelsea 3
  • Aston Villa 3 - Wolverhampton 1
  • Fulham 3 - Newcastle 1
  • Leicester 1 - Everton 1
  • Liverpool 3 - Bournemouth 0
  • Southampton 1 - Ipswich Town 1
  • Tottemham 3 - Brentford 1
  • 13.30: Crystal Palace - Manchester United

Domingo 22/9

  • 10: Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest
  • 12.30: Manchester City - Arsenal

Posiciones: Manchester City, Liverpool y Aston Villa 12; Chelsea, Arsenal y Newcastle 10; Brighton, Fulham y Nottingham Forest 8; Tottenham 7, Brentford y Manchester United 6; Bournemouth 5; West Ham 4; Leicester City e Ipswich Town 3; Crystal Palace 2; Wolverhampton, Southampton y Everton 1.

Temas relacionados:

Más sobre Fútbol

Más de Sociedad

Más de Ovación

Más de Series y Películas