Enzo Fernández brilla y Chelsea sube en las posiciones de la Premier League

Enzo Fernández fue figura y Chelsea sumó en la Premier League.
Enzo Fernández fue clave en el buen partido del Chelsea y le ganó el duelo de argentinos a Guido Rodríguez, una de las figuras del West Ham.
Embed - GOLEADA A DOMICILIO DE LOS BLUES ANTE LOS HAMMMERS | West Ham 0-3 Chelsea | RESUMEN
Este sábado Dibu Martínez fue titular y el Aston Villa lo dio vuelta ante Wolverhampton 3 a 1, Liverpool con Alexis Mac Allister goleo 3 a 0 a Bournemouth. Ambos equipos son transitoriamente punteros junto al Manchester City.
Además, Tottenham, con Cuti Romero, superó 3 a 1 de local a Brentford, Leicester con Facundo Buonannote igualó 1 a 1 con Everton y Manchester United, con Lisandro Martínez y Garnacho juega con Brentford.
La fecha 5 de la Premier League
Sábado 21/9
- West Ham 0 - Chelsea 3
- Aston Villa 3 - Wolverhampton 1
- Fulham 3 - Newcastle 1
- Leicester 1 - Everton 1
- Liverpool 3 - Bournemouth 0
- Southampton 1 - Ipswich Town 1
- Tottemham 3 - Brentford 1
- 13.30: Crystal Palace - Manchester United
Domingo 22/9
- 10: Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest
- 12.30: Manchester City - Arsenal
Posiciones: Manchester City, Liverpool y Aston Villa 12; Chelsea, Arsenal y Newcastle 10; Brighton, Fulham y Nottingham Forest 8; Tottenham 7, Brentford y Manchester United 6; Bournemouth 5; West Ham 4; Leicester City e Ipswich Town 3; Crystal Palace 2; Wolverhampton, Southampton y Everton 1.