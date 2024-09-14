Fútbol Alejandro Garnacho
Premier League

Alejandro Garnacho selló la goleada del Manchester United mientras el City lidera la Premier League

Alejandro Garnacho ingresó y marcó para el Manchester United ante Southampton por la 4ta. fecha de la Premier League en la que el Manchester City lidera con puntaje ideal.

Por UNO
Alejandro Garnacho ingresó desde el banco para marcar el 3 a 0 del Manchester United ante el Southampton por la 4ta. fecha de la Premier League en la que el Manchester City es puntero, invicto y con puntaje ideal.

garnacho gol.jfif
Alejandro Garnacho festejó el gol del Manchester United y su segunda conquista en la Premier League.

Lisandro Martínez fue titular y figura en el Manchester United que comparte el puesto 7 con 6 puntos (2 victorias y 2 derrotas).

El puntero, invicto y con puntaje ideal es el Manchester City que venció 2 a 1 al Brentford con un doblete de Erling Haaland quien acumula 9 goles en las primeras 4 fechas.

Respecto de los argentinos, Guido Rodríguez fue titular en el 1 a 1 de West Ham ante Fulham, mientras que Nicolás Domínguez le ganó el duelo a Alexis Mac Allister en el sorprendente triunfo del Nottingham Forest ante Liverpool 1 a 0.

La fecha 4 de la Premier League

Sábado 14/9

  • Brighton 0 - Ipswich Town 0
  • Sputhampton 0 - Manchester United 3
  • Manchester City 2 - Brentford 1
  • Crystal Palace 2 - Leicester City 2
  • Fulham 1 - West Ham 1
  • Liverpool 0 - Nottingham Forest 1
  • 13.30: Aston Villa vs. Everton
  • 16: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Domingo 15/9

  • 10: Tottenham vs. Arsenal
  • 12.30: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle

Posiciones: Manchester City 12, Liverpool 9, Brighton y Nottingham Forest 8, Arsenal y Newcastle 7; Brentford, Manchester United y Aston Villa 6; Bournemouth y Fulham 5; Tottenham, Chelsea y West Ham 4; Leicester City, Crystal Palace e Ipswich Town 2; Wolverhampton 1 y Southampton y Everton 0.

