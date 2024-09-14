Alejandro Garnacho selló la goleada del Manchester United mientras el City lidera la Premier League

garnacho gol.jfif
Alejandro Garnacho festejó el gol del Manchester United y su segunda conquista en la Premier League.
Lisandro Martínez fue titular y figura en el Manchester United que comparte el puesto 7 con 6 puntos (2 victorias y 2 derrotas).
El puntero, invicto y con puntaje ideal es el Manchester City que venció 2 a 1 al Brentford con un doblete de Erling Haaland quien acumula 9 goles en las primeras 4 fechas.
Respecto de los argentinos, Guido Rodríguez fue titular en el 1 a 1 de West Ham ante Fulham, mientras que Nicolás Domínguez le ganó el duelo a Alexis Mac Allister en el sorprendente triunfo del Nottingham Forest ante Liverpool 1 a 0.
La fecha 4 de la Premier League
Sábado 14/9
- Brighton 0 - Ipswich Town 0
- Sputhampton 0 - Manchester United 3
- Manchester City 2 - Brentford 1
- Crystal Palace 2 - Leicester City 2
- Fulham 1 - West Ham 1
- Liverpool 0 - Nottingham Forest 1
- 13.30: Aston Villa vs. Everton
- 16: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
Domingo 15/9
- 10: Tottenham vs. Arsenal
- 12.30: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle
Posiciones: Manchester City 12, Liverpool 9, Brighton y Nottingham Forest 8, Arsenal y Newcastle 7; Brentford, Manchester United y Aston Villa 6; Bournemouth y Fulham 5; Tottenham, Chelsea y West Ham 4; Leicester City, Crystal Palace e Ipswich Town 2; Wolverhampton 1 y Southampton y Everton 0.