Nieve esquí
Temporada 2024

Estados Unidos: Palisades Tahoe extiende la temporada de esquí

El resort californiano anunció que extenderá su temporada de esquí gracias a las nevadas récord de febrero y a las que se vienen en los próximos días

Winter News
Por Winter News
El centro de esquí buscará mantener sus pistas abiertas hasta el fin de semana largo del 27 de mayo.

Palisades Tahoe, conocido anteriormente como Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, anunció que con acumulaciones de alrededor de los 2.5 metros y sumado a los pronósticos de nieve buscará mantener sus pistas de esquí abiertas hasta el fin de semana largo del 27 de mayo (Memorial Day) en tanto las condiciones lo permitan. ¡Grandes noticias para quienes lleguen a sus laderas que tendrán tres meses más de esquí para disfrutar en Tahoe!

Con pronósticos que estiman más de 2.5 metros de nieve nueva en los próximos días, una gran tormenta llegará a Lake Tahoe. Las previsiones hablan de fuertes condiciones invernales con pesadas nevadas hasta el domingo y ráfagas de más de 160 km/h en las zonas más elevadas. Entre el viernes y sábado llegará la peor parte de la tormenta que afectará a las operaciones del resort.

"Todos los medios en Palisades Tahoe (Palisades y Alpine) están cerrados hoy, viernes 1 de marzo, debido a las intensas nevadas y vientos de más de 160 km/h. Esperamos que hoy (viernes) sea un día de nevada muy grande, así que definitivamente habrá impactos operacionales mañana (sábado)", publicó el resort.

La temporada pasada, que fue récord por las cantidades de nieve en Estados Unidos, el resort tuvo una tormenta similar en esta época, con 2.3 metros de nieve caídos entre el 27 de febrero y el 1 de marzo, que obligó a cerrar el centro de esquí por un día.

