Estados Unidos: Palisades Tahoe extiende la temporada de esquí

"Todos los medios en Palisades Tahoe (Palisades y Alpine) están cerrados hoy, viernes 1 de marzo, debido a las intensas nevadas y vientos de más de 160 km/h. Esperamos que hoy (viernes) sea un día de nevada muy grande, así que definitivamente habrá impactos operacionales mañana (sábado)", publicó el resort.

La temporada pasada, que fue récord por las cantidades de nieve en Estados Unidos, el resort tuvo una tormenta similar en esta época, con 2.3 metros de nieve caídos entre el 27 de febrero y el 1 de marzo, que obligó a cerrar el centro de esquí por un día.

Embed - Palisades Tahoe on Instagram: "6:30 AM UPDATE: Due to intense snowfall and winds over 100mph, all lifts at both Palisades and Alpine will be closed today, Friday, March 1st. ORIGINAL POST: OPERATIONS UPDATE Due to the large snowfall totals we are expecting (up to 50 inches in the Palisades base area in the next 24 hours) and the high rate of snowfall (up to 5 inches per hour) we have made the decision to keep Alpine closed for tomorrow, Friday, March 1st. On the Palisades side, we are going to attempt to open Resort Chair, First Venture, Far East, and Red Dog. You should expect that these lifts will be delayed, maybe even significantly delayed, depending on how much snow we get overnight. There is also a chance that Palisades will be fully closed once we assess conditions in the morning. As a reminder, in large storm cycles like this one, we pull every piece of rope, signage, and boundary marking off the hill. This means that when our Patrol teams get back out on the mountain, they are starting from scratch. We appreciate your patience, and please know that we are working around the clock: We have snowcat operators staffed day and night from now until Sunday to dig out and maintain access roads as conditions allow. We know you love seeing the behind-the-scenes photos and videos, so we will do our best to share on our social media channels about current conditions as we are able. We are expecting tomorrow (Friday) to be a very big snowfall day, so there will definitely be operational impacts on Saturday. For what to expect for Saturday operations, we will aim to put out more information around 4pm on Friday. We know you are as excited as we are about this huge amount of snowfall, but please make safe decisions when it comes to travel. Use the CalTrans QuickMap app and OpenSnow when planning your drive, and please take the time to review the deep snow safety tips on our website. Link to full ops blog in stories & bio."