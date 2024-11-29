Estados Unidos: Nevadas récord en Copper Mountain

Actualmente, Copper Mountain tiene ocho sillas en funcionamiento, pero en los próximos días sumará cuatro más, abriendo aún más terreno para los visitantes. Las aperturas confirmadas incluyen:

A esto se suma el estreno de Timberline Express, que tuvo su inauguración oficial el sábado pasado. Este jueves, durante el Día de Acción de Gracias, se realizará una celebración especial con una ceremonia de apertura, regalos y algunas sorpresas más.

