Julianne Moore: ¿por qué su libro infantil fue prohibido por Donald Trump en las escuelas?

El libro de Julianne Moore ha sido identificado por el Departamento de Educación de la Defensa (DODEA, por sus siglas en inglés) para una "revisión adicional", lo que ha llevado a su reubicación en una colección de acceso restringido, disponible solo para el personal educativo. De esta forma, los niños no pueden leer este libro en las escuelas de los Estados Unidos.

"It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense. Freckleface Strawberry is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven year old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different "just like everybody else." It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community. I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany. I grew up with a father who is a Vietnam veteran and spent his career in the #USArmy. I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country. It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a @dodea_edu school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own. And I can't help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that cause it to be banned by the US Government. I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right. Thank you to @penamerica for bringing this to my attention. #FAHS #frecklefacestrawberry @uyenloseordraw @thebookgrp"