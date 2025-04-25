EDICTO: Fanny RASO, Agrimensor - Expte. 2024-03164646-GDEMZA-DGCAT-ATM

Fanny RASO, Agrimensor, mensurará propiedad de MARTINEZ MARTINEZ, Francisco. Polígono 1, 500m2 aproximadamente Pretende CRESPO, Eloisa Antonia y GIL, Jorge Antonio; Polígono 2, 1000m2 aproximadamente Pretende VERA, Horacio Jesus y Polígono 3, 500m2 aproximadamente Pretende CABRERA, Graciela Edith y BORDON, Eugenio Ramón, obtención Título Supletorio Ley 14159, Dec. 5756/58. Ubicación y punto de reunión Vicente Lombardozzi 395, Capitán Montoya, Las Paredes, San Rafael. Límites Polígono 1: Norte: MARTINEZ MARTINEZ, Francisco Sur: CRESPO, Eugenia Paola Oeste: Calle Vicente Lombardozzi Este: ULLOA, Francisco Límites Polígono 2: Norte y Sur: MARTINEZ MARTINEZ, Francisco Oeste: Calle Vicente Lombardozzi Este: ULLOA, Francisco y CORVALAN, Beatriz Esther Límites Polígono 3: Norte: BORDON, Alejandro Sur: MARTINEZ MARTINEZ, Francisco Oeste: Calle Vicente Lombardozzi Este: CORVALAN, Beatriz Esther Mayo 5 Hora 10.30 Expte. 2024-03164646-GDEMZA-DGCAT-ATM