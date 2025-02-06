Estas son las escuelas que cancelarán las clases debido a la nieve en Nueva York

Esté preparado para carreteras resbaladizas. Disminuya la velocidad y tenga cuidado al conducir. Si va a salir al exterior, tenga cuidado con los primeros pasos que dé en escaleras, aceras y entradas de vehículos. Estas superficies pueden estar heladas y resbaladizas, lo que aumenta el riesgo de sufrir una caída y lesiones.
Qué escuelas se adhieren
Las escuelas que tomaron la decisión de cancelar las clases en Nueva York son las siguientes
- Arlington Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Eldred Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Ellenville Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Fallsburg Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District: 2-hour delay
- Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Kingston City School District: 2-hour delay
- Liberty Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Monticello Central School District: 2-hour delay
- New Paltz Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Newburgh Enlarged City School District: 2-hour delay
- Onteora Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Port Jervis City School District: 2-hour delay
- Poughkeepsie City School District: 2-hour delay
- Rondout Valley Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Wallkill Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Wappingers Central School District: 2-hour delay