Estas son las escuelas que cancelarán las clases debido a la nieve en Nueva York

Si eres de Nueva York, descubre qué escuelas son las que cancelarán las clases debido a la llegada de grandes nevadas en a ciudad

Luciana Biondo Torres
Estados Unidos se encuentra atravesando este hecho climático.

En Estados Unidos existe una gran claridad de climas debido a su gran tamaño. En el caso de Nueva York, en esta época del año es posible esperar climas fríos y nieve en la ciudad. Debido a esto, escuelas cancelan las clases por la gran nevada que se aproxima. A continuación te contaremos qué escuelas se adhieren a esta decisión.

Una gran nevada en Nueva York

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología de Estados Unidos emitió un alerta por fuertes nevadas en la ciudad de Nueva York. Se esperan precipitaciones mixtas. Acumulaciones totales de nieve y aguanieve de entre 1 y 3 pulgadas y acumulaciones de hielo alrededor de una capa ligera. En algunas partes del noroeste de Connecticut, el oeste de Massachusetts y el este de Nueva York, hasta las 6:00 p. m., hora del este de Estados Unidos, de esta tarde.

Los ni&ntilde;os deben salir muy abrigados si se dirigen a las escuelas.

Tenga en cuenta que las carreteras estarán resbaladizas. Las condiciones peligrosas podrían afectar los viajes diarios del jueves por la mañana y por la tarde. La nieve de esta mañana se convertirá en una mezcla de aguanieve y lluvia helada o llovizna esta tarde. Las tasas de nevadas podrían alcanzar una pulgada por hora esta mañana.

Esté preparado para carreteras resbaladizas. Disminuya la velocidad y tenga cuidado al conducir. Si va a salir al exterior, tenga cuidado con los primeros pasos que dé en escaleras, aceras y entradas de vehículos. Estas superficies pueden estar heladas y resbaladizas, lo que aumenta el riesgo de sufrir una caída y lesiones.

Qué escuelas se adhieren

Las escuelas que tomaron la decisión de cancelar las clases en Nueva York son las siguientes

  • Arlington Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Eldred Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Ellenville Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Fallsburg Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District: 2-hour delay
  • Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Kingston City School District: 2-hour delay
  • Liberty Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Monticello Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • New Paltz Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Newburgh Enlarged City School District: 2-hour delay
  • Onteora Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Port Jervis City School District: 2-hour delay
  • Poughkeepsie City School District: 2-hour delay
  • Rondout Valley Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Wallkill Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Wappingers Central School District: 2-hour delay

