El enfrentamiento que faltaba: Donald Trump contra Taylor Swift

Por qué Taylor Swift apoya a Kamala Harris
Luego de presenciar el debate presidencial, Taylor Swift expresó en su Instagram que "analizó las propuestas de cada representante" y aseguró "informarse lo más posible acerca de las propuestas y planes que tiene cada uno para el país".
En su post también comentó acerca de las fake news que circularon sobre ella y un supuesto apoyo al candidato del partido republicano. Las mismas habrían sido creadas con IA y despertaron el miedo de la artista alrededor de esta tecnología, ya que permite la desinformación.
"Me trajo a la conclusión de que necesito ser muy transparente sobre mis planes actuales para esta elección como votante. La manera más fácil de combatir la desinformación es con la verdad", expresó en su posteo.
Embed - Taylor Swift on Instagram: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady : @inezandvinoodh"
"Emitiré mi voto por Kamala Harris y Tim Walz en la elección presidencial de 2024. Voto por Kamala porque ella pelea por los derechos y causas que yo creo necesitan un guerrero para ganarlas. Ella posee mano firme, es una líder talentosa y creo que podemos lograr mucho más en este país si estamos dirigidos por la calma y no el caos. Estuve tan alentada e impresionada por su selección de compañero de fórmula Tim Walz, quien se ha pronunciado a favor de los derechos del colectivo LGBTQ+ y sobre el derecho de la mujer para decidir sobre su propio cuerpo durante décadas", agregó.
Asimismo, como el voto en Estados Unidos no es obligatorio, Taylor Swift compartió en su historia un link con el registro de votantes.
La cantante multipremiada que cuenta con 283 millones de seguidores en Instagram ya recibió la desaprobación pública de Elon Musk y Donald Trump, quien aseguró que se arrepentirá.