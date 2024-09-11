Estados Unidos Taylor Swift
Elecciones de noviembre

El enfrentamiento que faltaba: Donald Trump contra Taylor Swift

Poco a poco, las celebridades de los Estados Unidos dan a conocer su voto frente a las próximas elecciones, y se destacó entre ellas Taylor Swift

Marcia Castro
Por Marcia Castro [email protected]
Taylor Swift se pronunció sobre cómo será su voto en las elecciones de Estados Unidos.

Taylor Swift se pronunció sobre cómo será su voto en las elecciones de Estados Unidos.

Sin sorpresas para los fanáticos, Taylor Swift, la cantante nacida en Pensilvania, se pronunció sobre su voto en las próximas elecciones de Estados Unidos. Lo hizo a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde a través de un post explicó por qué se opone al magnate Donald Trump.

Trump-Swift-EFE.webp
La cantante atravesó acusaciones de apoyar la candidatura del republicano Donald Trump.

La cantante atravesó acusaciones de apoyar la candidatura del republicano Donald Trump.

►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Los ejercicios claves de Taylor Swift para lucirse sobre el escenario en "The Eras Tour"

Era de esperarse, luego de que la artista se sacara la mordaza política en su documental Miss Americana -disponible en Netflix- y expresara su descontento con Donald Trump y sus adherentes; críticos de los derechos LGBTQ+ y posicionados contra los derechos de las mujeres.

Por qué Taylor Swift apoya a Kamala Harris

Luego de presenciar el debate presidencial, Taylor Swift expresó en su Instagram que "analizó las propuestas de cada representante" y aseguró "informarse lo más posible acerca de las propuestas y planes que tiene cada uno para el país".

En su post también comentó acerca de las fake news que circularon sobre ella y un supuesto apoyo al candidato del partido republicano. Las mismas habrían sido creadas con IA y despertaron el miedo de la artista alrededor de esta tecnología, ya que permite la desinformación.

"Me trajo a la conclusión de que necesito ser muy transparente sobre mis planes actuales para esta elección como votante. La manera más fácil de combatir la desinformación es con la verdad", expresó en su posteo.

Embed - Taylor Swift on Instagram: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady : @inezandvinoodh"
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

"Emitiré mi voto por Kamala Harris y Tim Walz en la elección presidencial de 2024. Voto por Kamala porque ella pelea por los derechos y causas que yo creo necesitan un guerrero para ganarlas. Ella posee mano firme, es una líder talentosa y creo que podemos lograr mucho más en este país si estamos dirigidos por la calma y no el caos. Estuve tan alentada e impresionada por su selección de compañero de fórmula Tim Walz, quien se ha pronunciado a favor de los derechos del colectivo LGBTQ+ y sobre el derecho de la mujer para decidir sobre su propio cuerpo durante décadas", agregó.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: El rumor sobre Taylor Swift que opacó su romance con Travis Kelce

Asimismo, como el voto en Estados Unidos no es obligatorio, Taylor Swift compartió en su historia un link con el registro de votantes.

La cantante multipremiada que cuenta con 283 millones de seguidores en Instagram ya recibió la desaprobación pública de Elon Musk y Donald Trump, quien aseguró que se arrepentirá.

Temas relacionados:

Más sobre Estados Unidos

Más de Sociedad

Más de Ovación

Más de Series y Películas