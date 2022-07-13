Espectáculos Netflix
Straming 13 de julio de 2022 - 11:17

Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: dónde ver las series nominadas a los Emmy 2022 en Argentina

Esta semana se conocieron todos los nominados a los premios Emmy. Acá te mostramos dónde ver las series nominadas, si en Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus o en otras

Por UNO
Netflix
Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: dónde ver las series nominadas a los Emmy 2022 en Argentina

Las consagrada serie "Succession", la comedia "Ted Lasso" y la miniserie "The White Lotus" lideran las nominaciones para los próximos premios Emmy, que reconocen a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense, en los que las menciones para las producciones originales de las plataformas de streaming como Netflix y HBO Max continuaron su ascenso.

Las nominaciones para los Primetime Emmy Awards que entrega la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos fueron lideradas por HBO Max, seguido por Hulu y Netflix, con el exitoso drama sobre el negocio mediático "Succession", que se puso a la cabeza de la categoría con nada menos que 25 candidaturas.

Siguieron en las preferencias la comedia "Ted Lasso", de Apple TV+ (20 nominaciones), y la hilarante miniserie de HBO "The White Lotus", que llegó a la misma marca, con su cómica trama llena de pintorescos personajes reunidos en un lujoso resort en Hawaii.

Además, la muy vista serie surcoreana "El juego del calamar" (Netflix) se convirtió en la primer serie no hablada en inglés en entrar en la competencia en la categoría de mejor drama.

Dónde ver las series nominadas a los Emmy 2022 en Argentina

Netflix

  • El juego del calamar
  • Stranger Things
  • Better Call Saul
  • Ozark
  • Inventando a Anna
  • Las Cosas por Limpiar
  • Arcane

►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Netflix es furor con una película de aventura y fantasía en las vacaciones de invierno 2022

Paramount Plus

  • Yellowjackets
  • Killing Eve

Disney Plus

  • Loki
  • What if...?
  • Moon Knight
  • Hawkeye
What if, premios emmy.webp

Amazon Prime Video

  • The Marvelous Mr. Maisel
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Temporada 2 - Teaser | Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

  • Euphoria
  • Succesion
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Barry
  • Rick y Morty
  • Hacks
  • Insecure
  • The White Lotus
  • The Staircase
  • Station Eleven

Todos los nominados a los Emmy 2022

Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
  • Hacks (HBO)Karen Ballard - HBO Max
  • Hacks (HBO)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Actor protagonista en comedia

  • Donald Glover (Atlanta)
  • Bill Hader, Mejor Actor de Comedia por Barry
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Netflix cautiva al mundo entero con una película de acción y suspenso que es furor

Actriz protagonista en comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight AttendantJulia Terjung - HBO Max
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Elle Fanning (The Great)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)
La sensual actriz Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Actor de reparto en comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Actriz de reparto en comedia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Actor invitado en comedia

  • Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
  • Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • James Lance (Ted Lasso)
  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Actriz invitada en comedia

  • Jane Adams (Hacks)
  • Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
  • Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
  • Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
  • Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Drama

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Euphoria (HBO)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • El juego del calamar (Netflix)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Better Call Saul - Official Tráiler #1 Subtitulado Español [HD]

Actor protagonista en drama

  • Jason Bateman (Ozark)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actriz protagonista en drama

  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
  • Zendaya (Euphoria)

Actor de reparto en drama

  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • John Turturro (Severance)
  • Christopher Walken (Severance)
  • Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar)

Actriz de reparto en drama

  • Patricia Arquette (Severance)
  • Julia Garner (Ozark)
  • Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar)
  • Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Actor invitado en drama

  • Adrien Brody (Succession)
  • James Cromwell (Succession)
  • Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
  • Arian Moayed (Succession)
  • Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
adrien brody, premios emmy.jpeg

Actriz invitada en drama

  • Hope Davis (Succession)
  • Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
  • Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
  • Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
  • Harriet Walter (Succession)
  • Lee You-mi (El juego del calamar)

Miniserie

  • Dopesick (Hulu)
  • The Dropout (Hulu)
  • Inventando a Anna (Netflix).
  • Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
  • Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
  • The White Lotus (HBO)

Actor en miniserie o film televisivo

  • Colin Firth (The Staircase)
  • Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
  • Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un matrimonio)
  • Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
  • Himesh Patel (Estación Once)
  • Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Actriz en miniserie o film televisivo

  • Toni Collette (The Staircase)
  • Julia Garner (Inventando a Anna)
  • Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
  • Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
  • Margaret Qualley (Las cosas por limpiar)
  • Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Actor de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo

  • Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
  • Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
  • Will Poulter (Dopesick)
  • Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
  • Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
  • Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
  • Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Actriz de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo

  • Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
  • Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
  • Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
  • Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Película para televisión

  • Chip y Dale: al rescate (Disney+)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
  • Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)
  • The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Chip y Dale Al Rescate | Tráiler Oficial Doblado | Disney+

Variedades

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Programa de competencias

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Nailed It! (Netflix)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Serie de sketchs y variedades

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Especial de variedades (en vivo)

  • The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
  • Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)
  • The Oscars (ABC)
  • Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)
  • Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Especial de variedades (pre grabado)

  • Adele: One Night Only (CBS)
  • Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
  • Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
  • One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Anfitrión en serie de no ficción o especial

  • No necesitan presentación, con David Letterman (Netflix)
  • The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
  • VICE (Showtime)
  • El mundo según Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Temas relacionados:

Más sobre Espectáculos

Más de Sociedad

Más de Ovación

Más de Series y Películas