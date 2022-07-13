Siguieron en las preferencias la comedia "Ted Lasso", de Apple TV+ (20 nominaciones), y la hilarante miniserie de HBO "The White Lotus", que llegó a la misma marca, con su cómica trama llena de pintorescos personajes reunidos en un lujoso resort en Hawaii.
Además, la muy vista serie surcoreana "El juego del calamar" (Netflix) se convirtió en la primer serie no hablada en inglés en entrar en la competencia en la categoría de mejor drama.
Dónde ver las series nominadas a los Emmy 2022 en Argentina
Netflix
- El juego del calamar
- Stranger Things
- Better Call Saul
- Ozark
- Inventando a Anna
- Las Cosas por Limpiar
- Arcane
►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Netflix es furor con una película de aventura y fantasía en las vacaciones de invierno 2022
Paramount Plus
- Yellowjackets
- Killing Eve
Disney Plus
- Loki
- What if...?
- Moon Knight
- Hawkeye
What if, premios emmy.webp
Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Temporada 2 - Teaser | Amazon Prime Video
HBO Max
- Euphoria
- Succesion
- The Flight Attendant
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Barry
- Rick y Morty
- Hacks
- Insecure
- The White Lotus
- The Staircase
- Station Eleven
Todos los nominados a los Emmy 2022
Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO)Karen Ballard - HBO Max
- Hacks (HBO)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Actor protagonista en comedia
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader, Mejor Actor de Comedia por Barry
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Netflix cautiva al mundo entero con una película de acción y suspenso que es furor
Actriz protagonista en comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight AttendantJulia Terjung - HBO Max
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
La sensual actriz Kaley Cuoco
Actor de reparto en comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Actriz de reparto en comedia
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Actor invitado en comedia
- Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
- Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- James Lance (Ted Lasso)
- Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
- Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
- Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Actriz invitada en comedia
- Jane Adams (Hacks)
- Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
- Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
- Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
- Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
- Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Drama
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- El juego del calamar (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Better Call Saul - Official Tráiler #1 Subtitulado Español [HD]
Actor protagonista en drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Actriz protagonista en drama
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Actor de reparto en drama
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- John Turturro (Severance)
- Christopher Walken (Severance)
- Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar)
Actriz de reparto en drama
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Actor invitado en drama
- Adrien Brody (Succession)
- James Cromwell (Succession)
- Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
- Arian Moayed (Succession)
- Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
adrien brody, premios emmy.jpeg
Actriz invitada en drama
- Hope Davis (Succession)
- Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
- Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
- Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
- Harriet Walter (Succession)
- Lee You-mi (El juego del calamar)
Miniserie
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventando a Anna (Netflix).
- Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
- Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Actor en miniserie o film televisivo
- Colin Firth (The Staircase)
- Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un matrimonio)
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- Himesh Patel (Estación Once)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)
Actriz en miniserie o film televisivo
- Toni Collette (The Staircase)
- Julia Garner (Inventando a Anna)
- Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
- Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
- Margaret Qualley (Las cosas por limpiar)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Actor de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
- Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
- Will Poulter (Dopesick)
- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
- Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
- Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Actriz de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo
- Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
- Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
- Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Película para televisión
- Chip y Dale: al rescate (Disney+)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)
- The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Chip y Dale Al Rescate | Tráiler Oficial Doblado | Disney+
Variedades
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Programa de competencias
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Serie de sketchs y variedades
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Especial de variedades (en vivo)
- The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)
- Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)
Especial de variedades (pre grabado)
- Adele: One Night Only (CBS)
- Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
- One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)
Anfitrión en serie de no ficción o especial
- No necesitan presentación, con David Letterman (Netflix)
- The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
- VICE (Showtime)
- El mundo según Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)