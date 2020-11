Una nueva hamburguesa generó caos en Estados Unidos: filas de 12 horas e innumerables peleas

⌛️⌚️Here is what a 12-hour wait for In-N-Out in Aurora looks like from Copter 4.



A few things:



1. You never actually see the start of the line

2. There's a line to wait in a group of about 50 cars waiting to get BACK in the line (watch white SUV at :26)@CBSDenver #inNOut pic.twitter.com/6eWK8tVV8C