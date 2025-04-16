Las personas más influyentes de 2025, según la revista Time

EFE informa que completan los diez primeros puestos de líderes la científica Reshma Kewalramani, el banquero Howard Lutnick, el economista Muhammad Yunus y la vicepresidenta ejecutiva de la Comisión Europea responsable de Transición Limpia, la española Teresa Ribera.

En la categoría de íconos, Time destaca a la actriz estadounidense Demi Moore, ganadora del Globo de Oro, al jugador de fútbol americano Jalen Hurts y el actor Adrien Brody, quien este año ganó su segundo premio Óscar.

También figuran el periodista David Muir, la activista transgénero Raquel Willis, la feminista africana Angeline Murimirwa y la empresaria de cosméticos Bobbi Brown. La lista incluye además a la defensora de los derechos de las mujeres Fatou Baldeh, al músico japonés Yoshiki y a la empresaria Amy Griffin.

Ed Sheeran encabeza la lista de artistas, acompañado por la actriz Scarlett Johansson y el actor Daniel Dae Kim, conocidos por sus papeles en el cine y televisión, y por su implicación en causas sociales y proyectos personales que trascienden su carrera artística.

La revista Time reconoce a la extenista Serena Williams, al CEO de Delta Airlines, Ed Bastian, y a la actriz y empresaria Blake Lively. En esta categoría también aparecen figuras del entretenimiento como Joe Rogan, líderes empresariales como Mark Zuckerberg y diseñadores como Miuccia Prada.

►TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Donald Trump, la Persona del Año de 2024 para la revista Time

Los pioneros de 2025 incluyen al investigador en inteligencia artificial Demis Hassabis, a Rosé, exintegrante del grupo de K-pop Blackpink, y al magnate australiano Andrew Forrest, conocido por sus inversiones en energías limpias.

En la categoría de innovadores, el listado destaca al rapero Snoop Dogg, ahora también empresario del cannabis y productor audiovisual; a la comediante Nikki Glaser; y al arquitecto chino Ma Yansong, reconocido por su visión futurista del urbanismo sostenible.

Embed - TIME on Instagram: "Over his roughly three decades in the spotlight, Snoop Dogg has somehow found a way to be whoever a particular audience needs him to be without betraying who he is. "I just feel like my fan base is people, because my mother taught me to love people," he says. "So I feel like I attract people, and my sh-t connects to all people." At a time when people increasingly huddle within cultural fortresses of their algorithms, Snoop is a battering ram, forcing his way across the drawbridges into any venue where there is an audience. He can release a new rap album and a series of children’s toys in the span of a few weeks. He has his own branded Skechers collection and his own branded weed. "Gin and Juice," the profane 1994 party song, is now a beverage sold at Target. He was a bespectacled spectacle at the Olympics, watching equestrian events with his buddy Martha Stewart and jumping in the pool with Michael Phelps, and a judge on The Voice, where he got weepy during the elimination round. He has released or licensed his name to cookbooks, snack foods, ice cream, jewelry, a branded clothing line with Walmart, wine, video games, NFTs, and, yes, doggy outfits. But despite all evidence to the contrary, there is still some terrain Snoop feels he needs to conquer. He’s toying with getting into the meme-coin business. He’d like to start an elementary school, where the curriculum would include financial literacy. Dr. Dre would love to get him out on a tour with some of his fellow 2022 Super Bowl performers. He hasn't committed to that but is already plotting another album and has said he’ll “most likely” be at the Winter Games in Italy next year. He’s made a bunch of movies, but not of the caliber he’d like; he doesn’t come out and say he wants an Oscar, but he wants to be considered for that kind of role. “I feel like it deserves that conversation,” he says. As with most of Snoop’s pursuits, he’s moving it ahead quietly and doggedly. “I'm manifesting,” he says, in a way that would make Bow Wizzle proud. “I'm on a mission to make it do what it do.” At the link in bio, go inside Snoop's world. Photographs by Adrienne Raquel (@adrienneraquel) for TIME"