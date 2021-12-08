L-Gante, entre los mejores 50 artistas del mundo

L-Gante || BZRP Music Sessions #38

"El estilo urbano de L-Gante cruza cumbia, reggeaton y marihuana. Atraviesa un ritmo que incorpora la grandilocuencia de la música electrónica y un adictivo efecto de sonido que podría obtenerse de la banda sonora de una película de Hans Zimmer", sostiene la descripción de la revista.

"Con su siniestra voz, similar al croar de las ranas, rapea sobre fiestas y mujeres con jerga local", dice la reseña del tema que ya tiene más de 250 millones de reproducciones en YouTube.

LA LISTA COMPLETA DE CANCIONES

1. Caroline Polachek: “Bunny Is a Rider”

2. Cassandra Jenkins: “Hard Drive”

3. Low: “Days Like These”

4. Jazmine Sullivan: “Pick Up Your Feelings”

5. Lana Del Rey: “White Dress”

6. Tyler, the Creator: “Lumberjack”

7. Mitski: “Working for the Knife”

8. Snail Mail: “Valentine”

9. Arooj Aftab: “Mohabbat”

10. Olivia Rodrigo: “deja vu”

11. Japanese Breakfast: “Be Sweet”

12. Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen: “Like I Used To”

13. Sofia Kourtesis: “La Perla”

14. WizKid: “Essence” [ft. Tems]

15. Big Thief: “Little Things”

16. Tinashe: “Bouncin”

17. Peggy Gou: “I Go”

18. Megan Thee Stallion: “Thot Shit”

19. Faye Webster: “I Know I’m Funny haha”

20. SZA: “Good Days”

21. black midi: “John L”

22. Baby Keem: “family ties” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

23. Jlin: “Embryo”

24. PinkPantheress: “Just for Me”

25. Yves Tumor: “Jackie”

26. L’Rain: “Find It”

27. Mach-Hommy: “Kriminel”

28. Azealia Banks: “Fuck Him All Night”

29. Dry Cleaning: “Scratchcard Lanyard”

30. Noname: “Rainforest”

31. Jessie Ware: “Please”

32. duendita: “Open Eyes”

33. Mdou Moctar: “Afrique Victime”

34. MIKE: “Crystal Ball”

35. Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

36. Burial: “Dark Gethsemane”

37. Madlib: “Road of the Lonely Ones”

38. Playboi Carti: “Slay3r”

39. Adele: “To Be Loved”

40. Illuminati Hotties: “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”

41. Kacey Musgraves: “Breadwinner”

42. Magdalena Bay: “Chaeri”

43. Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

44. Rxk Nephew: “American tterroristt”

45. Charli XCX: “Good Ones”

46. Oneohtrix Point Never / Elizabeth Fraser: “Tales From the Trash Stratum”

47. L-Gante: “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38″

48. Doss: “Strawberry”

49. Grouper: “Kelso (Blue sky)”

50. The War on Drugs: “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

51. Little Simz: “Introvert”

52. Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

53. Tirzah: “Send Me”

54. Saweetie: “Best Friend” [ft. Doja Cat]

55. Bartees Strange: “Weights”

56. Monaleo: “Beating Down Yo Block”

57. Amaarae: “Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix” [ft. Kali Uchis and Moliy]

58. Erika de Casier: “Drama”

59. Circuit des Yeux: “Dogma”

60. LSDXOXO: “Sick Bitch”

61. Cleo Sol: “23″

62. Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

63. Backxwash: “I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses” [ft. Ada Rook]

64. serpentwithfeet: “Fellowship”

65. Armand Hammer and the Alchemist: “Stonefruit”

66. Dawn Richard: “Bussifame”

67. Yu Su: “Xiu”

68. Turnstile: “Mystery”

69. Normani: “Wild Side” [ft. Cardi B]

70. Jayda G: “All I Need”

71. Lucy Dacus: “VBS”

72. Bruiser Wolf: “Dope Game $tupid”

73. Indigo De Souza: “Hold U”

74. Helado Negro: “Gemini and Leo”

75. Bad Boy Chiller Crew: “Don’t You Worry About Me”

76. Foodman: “Parking Area”

77. Iceage: “Shelter Song”

78. Dean Blunt: “the rot”

79. Water From Your Eyes: ““Quotations””

80. Rostam: “4Runner”

81. Yeat: “Gët Busy”

82. Shannon Lay: “Rare to Wake”

83. Leo Bhanji: “Damaged”

84. Ethel Cain: “Michelle Pfeiffer” [ft. lil aaron]

85. City Girls: “Twerkulator”

86. Mariah the Scientist: “2 You”

87. Joy Orbison: “better” [ft. Léa Sen]

88. Dijon: “Many Times”

89. Danny L Harle: “Boing Beat”

90. The Armed: “All Futures”

91. Snoh Aalegra: “We Don’t Have to Talk About It”

92. SPELLLING: “Little Deer”

93. Mavi: “Time Travel”

94. Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)”

95. Doss: “Look”

96. Kay Flock: “Being Honest”

97. beabadoobee: “Last Day on Earth”

98. Mandy, Indiana: “Bottle Episode”

99. Smerz: “Believer”

100. Halsey: “I am not a woman, I’m a god”