Joan MacDonald es una abuela de 73 años que se volvió influencer fitness

Joan MacDonald ha relatado en varias ocasiones a medios locales su historia y su motivación para convertirse en lo que hoy es: un matrimonio fallido que la dejó con grandes problemas de depresión además de problemas de salud físicos como artritis, hipertensión y niveles de colesterol por los cielos.

Let’s talk about progress! Sometimes we get so fixated on where we want to be VS where we are not, that our eagerness actually sabotages our progress. What do I mean by that? I mean that body transformation, especially BIG transformation like mine, is going to be a very long, slow process. If I woke up every day expecting to see big changes, I would be one very disappointed lady. I can’t say it enough, focus on doing the best you can with the day right in front of you, and the future will naturally take care of itself. On the picture on the left, I was already down close to 20 lbs and I was so happy that I’d made it that far! This was real progress for me, and already beyond my wildest dreams. I was already starting to fall back in love with myself and to trust myself more, that I was capable to do the right thing and take the best care of myself.Fast forward to the photo on the right, and I have that exact same attitude of just doing the best I can with each day and letting the future take care of itself. I am doing the same things as the girl on the left: training with weights 4-5 x week, doing my cardio, measuring and planning my food, checking in with my coach regularly to make sure I’m on track.By focusing on your day-to-day habits, they become so polished and smooth that success is guaranteed. And when you finally arrive at that big transformation, you will find that the habits you gained are what it’s really all about anyway. I hope you understand what I’m trying to explain. Love yourself each stage of the journey, fall in love with your habits, focus on the day right in front of you, and success will take care of itself . With loveJoan