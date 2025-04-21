Máxima Zorreguieta y el rey Guillermo Alejandro despidieron al papa Francisco con un sentido mensaje

"Estaba profundamente convencido de que Dios obra con humildad y compasión. Por ello, buscó activamente conectar con otras comunidades religiosas de todo el mundo. Encarnó a la Iglesia que escucha y ama, y con ello se ganó el corazón de muchos, tanto dentro como fuera de la Iglesia Católica Romana. Apreciamos su memoria con gratitud", finaliza el comunicado de Máxima y Guillermo Alejandro.

La relación entre los Reyes de los Países Bajos y el papa Francisco era muy especial, tal es así que se reunieron tanto en público como en privado un total de 3 veces.

Incluso Máxima Zorreguieta hablaba en español con el papa Francisco cada vez que podían reunirse. Además, la primera vez que los Reyes y el Papa se reunieron, un detalle no pasó desapercibido: Máxima lució un vestido y una mantilla negra.

Embed - Koninklijk Huis on Instagram: "“Wij zijn diep getroffen door het overlijden van Zijne Heiligheid Paus Franciscus. Met warmte herinneren wij ons de persoonlijke ontmoetingen met hem, onder andere tijdens ons staatsbezoek aan de Heilige Stoel in 2017. Paus Franciscus straalde in alles barmhartigheid uit. Vanuit een rotsvast geloof in Gods liefde pleitte hij voor mededogen en menselijkheid. Sober en eenvoudig levend koos hij steeds de kant van de kwetsbaren en behoeftigen. Hij was er diep van overtuigd dat God werkzaam is in nederigheid en compassie. Daarbij zocht hij actief de verbinding met andere geloofsgemeenschappen overal ter wereld. Hij belichaamde de luisterende en liefhebbende Kerk en wist daarmee de harten van velen – zowel binnen de Rooms-Katholieke Kerk als daarbuiten – te winnen. De herinnering aan hem koesteren wij in dankbaarheid.” – Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Máxima “We are deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. We have warm memories of our personal audience with him, during our state visit to the Holy See in 2017. Pope Francis radiated mercy in everything he did. With his deep-rooted faith in God’s love, he was the embodiment of benevolence and humanity. Choosing a simple, ascetic way of life, he consistently chose the side of the vulnerable and needy. He was deeply convinced that God works through humility and compassion, and in that spirit he actively sought to build bridges with other religious communities all over the world. He was a committed guardian of the listening and loving Church, and as a result he succeeded in winning the hearts of many, both within the Roman Catholic Church and outside it. We will cherish his memory in gratitude.” – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima"