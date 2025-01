La princesa Beatriz fue madre por segunda vez: su nombre homenajea a la Reina Isabel II

Embed - Edo Mapelli Mozzi on Instagram: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time. "

