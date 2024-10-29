Este Halloween aprende a usar las cáscaras de naranja para hacer velas únicas

Estas velas no solamente pueden ser usadas en ocasión de Halloween, sino que también son úti8les para realizar ambientaciones para espacios de relajación, juntadas con amigos, y para todo lo que imagines. Incluso, puedes crear una ambientación especial para relajarte y disfrutar de un buen momento contigo mismo.

Hacer estas velas ecológicas es muy fácil. Necesitas las mitades de naranjas, sin gajos: sólo las paredes de la cáscara.

Tendrás unas velas únicas, esconómicas y generadoras de una atmósfera increíble.

Did You Know? You can turn an ordinary orange into a natural, cozy, and wonderfully scented candle! It's not only non-toxic but also a great way to keep bugs at bay. Perfect for adding a warm glow to your home. Here's how to make your own orange peel candle: 1. Cut an orange in half and remove the juicy center, leaving the white stem intact. This will be your natural wick. 2. Pour olive oil into the orange, just below the top of the stem. 3. Light the stem after coating it with oil. It may take a few minutes to light, so be patient as the oil works its magic. This simple DIY candle smells divine and creates the coziest atmosphere. Imagine the gentle flicker of the flame paired with the fresh scent of citrus filling your space.