Este Halloween aprende a usar las cáscaras de naranja para hacer velas únicas

Unas velas únicas para este Halloween
Estas velas no solamente pueden ser usadas en ocasión de Halloween, sino que también son úti8les para realizar ambientaciones para espacios de relajación, juntadas con amigos, y para todo lo que imagines. Incluso, puedes crear una ambientación especial para relajarte y disfrutar de un buen momento contigo mismo.
Hacer estas velas ecológicas es muy fácil. Necesitas las mitades de naranjas, sin gajos: sólo las paredes de la cáscara.
Tendrás unas velas únicas, esconómicas y generadoras de una atmósfera increíble.
- Corta una naranja por la mitad y quita el centro jugoso con una cuchara, dejando el tallo blanco intacto. Esta será tu mecha natural.
- Vierte aceite de oliva en la naranja, justo por debajo de la parte superior del tallo.
- Enciende el tallo después de cubrirlo con aceite. Puede tomar unos minutos encenderlo, así que sé paciente mientras el aceite hace su magia.
El video que te cuenta cómo hacerlo
Embed - HERBA VEDAS | The Natural Remedies for Living on Instagram: "Did You Know? You can turn an ordinary orange into a natural, cozy, and wonderfully scented candle! It’s not only non-toxic but also a great way to keep bugs at bay. Perfect for adding a warm glow to your home. Don’t forget to save this before it disappears and follow @HerbaVedas for more health-improving remedies and eco-friendly DIY tips. And of course, like this post for your next cozy night in! Here’s how to make your own orange peel candle: 1. Cut an orange in half and remove the juicy center, leaving the white stem intact. This will be your natural wick. 2. Pour olive oil into the orange, just below the top of the stem. 3. Light the stem after coating it with oil. It may take a few minutes to light, so be patient as the oil works its magic. This simple DIY candle smells divine and creates the coziest atmosphere. Imagine the gentle flicker of the flame paired with the fresh scent of citrus filling your space. Have you ever tried making your own candles at home? Share your experiences or tag a friend who would love this idea! #OrangePeelCandle #NaturalCandles #CitrusScent #DIYCandles #NonToxicLiving #EcoFriendlyLiving #HerbaVedas #NaturalRemedies #HomeDecor #BugRepellent #SustainableLiving #DIYProjects #HealthyHome #GlowNaturally"
Recuerda que esta vela aromática olerá claramente a naranja y el mechero permanecerá útil por horas. Puedes también hacer las famosas calabazas en la piel de la naranja, si tomas una navaja o cutter y realizas el trazo clásico. Para hacerlo, debes cortar la naranja con los gajos incluidos y con un palillo, delinear el rostro terrorífico de la calabaza. Luego con un elemento puzante procura sacar el contorno de cáscara.
Embed - Sugarbird Cakery & Floral Co. - Cheryl Stager on Instagram: "Clementine Jack-o-Lanterns! These are soooo adorable and so easy to make. I saw @sibster make these and as soon as I saw them I knew I had to give them a try. Make sure to let the orange peels dry for a day or two (or dry in the oven at a low temp) before you use to decorate. I also recommend NOT letting them air dry during fruit fly season (don’t ask me how I know…). Once dry, fill with assorted candies, or just use as little surprises hidden around the house . #halloweenbaking #halloweencrafts #halloweendiy Halloween baking Halloween decor Halloween crafts Halloween diy Halloween candy"
Una vez que hayas sacado todos los gajos, puedes optar por introducir caramelos dentro o avanzar en la idea decorativa poniendo un hilo de cera que atraviese la naranja, para crear una manija colgante.
Estas ideas son económicamente viables y además ecológicas. Recuerda no tirar los restos de naranja la próxima vez que te hagas un jugo exprimido.