EDICTO: SERRANO PASCUAL P/ Sucesión - Autos EXPTE. CUIJ: 13-05313697-9((012054-406030))

JUEZ CUARTO TRIBUNAL DE GESTIÓN JUDICIAL ASOCIADO EN LO CIVIL, COMERCIAL Y MINAS, autos EXPTE. CUIJ: 13-05313697-9((012054-406030)) “SERRANO PASCUAL P/ Sucesión” cita y emplaza acreedores, herederos y quienes se consideren con derecho a bienes dejados por el causante PASCUAL SERRANO DNI N° 7.274.752, acrediten por escrito en el expediente su calidad de tales, PLAZO TREINTA DÍAS CORRIDOS desde la publicación edictal. Fdo. Juez Dr. Osvaldo Daniel COBO--------------------------------------------------------Publíquese POR UN DÍA en el Boletín Oficial y Diario UNO SIN PREVIO PAGO por gozar el trámite del BENEFICIO DE LITIGAR SIN GASTOS y tramitarse por intermedio de la DECIMO NOVENA DEFENSORIA CIVIL DE POBRES Y AUSENTES.-----
Diario Uno Edictos, Solicitadas y Convocatorias
15 de diciembre de 2021 - 00:00