EDICTO: NIETO CARMEN C/ MALLEA HORTENSIA P/ PRESCRIPCIÓN ADQUISITIVA - Autos N° 275.133

JUEZ, SEGUNDO JUZGADO DE GESTION ASOCIADA EN LO CIVIL, COMERCIAL Y MINAS, en los autos N° 275.133 caratulados “NIETO CARMEN C/ MALLEA HORTENSIA P/ PRESCRIPCIÓN ADQUISITIVA”, NOTIFICA a los terceros posibles interesados la siguiente resolución: “Mendoza, 22 de Septiembre de 2022… Hágase saber a los posibles interesados la existencia del presente juicio que pretende usucapir el inmueble ubicado en calle GUTIERREZ 100 , ESQUINA BERUTTI, VILLA ALEJO, GENERAL GUTIERREZ, DEPARTAMENTO DE MAIPÚ, Mendoza, por EDICTOS a publicarse en el Boletín Oficial y Diario Uno por CINCO (5) VECES en forma alterada (art. 209 ap II inc.a) CPCCyT….” DATOS DEL INMUEBLE: Ubicación: Gutierrez 100, esquina Berutti, Villa Alejo, General Gutierrez, Maipú, Mendoza. Datos de Inscripción: Primera inscripción en el Asiento 8.058, fs.445, Tomo 57, Maipú y Matrícula 0700503758. Titular Registral: MALLEA HORTENSIA, DNI DESCONOCIDO