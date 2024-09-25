EDICTO: Jesús Miranda Agrimensor - GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM

Jesús Miranda Agrimensor Mensurará Aproximadamente 110,50m2 Propietario ANGELINA PANNOCCHIA DE MINOTTO, Gestión Título Supletorio Ley 14159 Decreto 5756/58, Pretendiente GLADYS EDITH CIMARELLI Y RAMÓN ARMANDO DÍAZ, Ubicada En Calle Ciudad De La Paz N°2252, B° Minotto, 30 Metros Al Norte De Calle Gral. Roca, Costado Oeste, Gral. Belgrano, Guaymallén, Límites Norte Angelina Pannocchia De Minotto, Sur Angelina Pannocchia De Minotto, Antonio, Abel Romero Crespo Y Beatriz Elena Guevara Quiroga, Este Calle Ciudad De La Paz, Oeste Angelina Pannocchia De Minotto, Octubre 2. Hora: 08:30. EX-2024-06913489- -GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.