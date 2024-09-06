EDICTO: Jesús Miranda Agrimensor - EX-2024-06212554- -GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.

Jesús Miranda Agrimensor Mensurará 341,18m2 Propietario COOPERATIVA DE VIVIENDAS MALVINAS ARGENTINAS LIMITADA, Gestión Título Supletorio Ley 14159 Decreto 5756/58, Pretendiente LUIS DANILO LOPEZ VENEGAS, Ubicada En Calle N°1 S/N° A 70,50 Metros Al Norte De Calle Pacheco, Costado Este, Lote 7 Mzna H, B° Malvinas Argentinas, Puente De Hierro, Guaymallén, Límites Norte Y Sur Cooperativa De Viviendas Malvinas Argentinas Limitada, Este Calle N°1 Oeste María Fernanda Soubercases. Septiembre 12. Hora: 09:00. EX-2024-06212554- -GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.