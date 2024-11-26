EDICTO: Daniel Chávez, Agrimensor - EX-2024-07486480-GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.

Daniel Chávez, Agrimensor mensurará aprox. 1408 m2, gestión Título Supletorio Ley 14159 y modificatorias, propiedad de JOSE MARIA ALANIZ pretendida por MARCELO ALEJANDRO DÍAZ, CARLOS ARIEL DÍAZ y YESICA YAMILA DÍAZ. Avda. Rufino Ortega Sur 198, Ciudad, Malargüe. Límites: Norte: María Cecilia Santisteban y Gobierno de Mendoza, Sur: Calle Saturnino Torres (E), Este: Avda. Rufino Ortega (S) y Oeste: José Daniel Rodríguez y Juan Carlos Pérez. Diciembre 5. Hora: 11:00. EX-2024-07486480-GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.