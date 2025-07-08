Kate Middleton sobre su cáncer y la recuperación: Es realmente difícil"

Embed - The Prince and Princess of Wales on Instagram: "Celebrating the healing power of nature at the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital. Wonderful to see Catherine’s Rose planted here. 50 have been donated to support staff and patients, and bring moments of peace. Grateful to everyone who helped create this special space for wellbeing, and to all those working and volunteering here to support patients. Thank you to those too who generously shared their stories of recovery "
¿Qué dijo Kate Middleton sobre su cáncer?
En diálogo con algunos de los pacientes del Hospital de Colchester, Kate Middleton habló sobre su experiencia personal:
"Ponés una especie de cara valiente, de estoicismo a través de tu tratamiento. Y, de repente, terminás el tratamiento... ¿cómos seguís adelante? ¿Cómo podés volver a la normalidad?. Es muy difícil la fase del después... es muy difícil. Ya no estás bajo el cuidado del equipo médico, pero tampoco podés funcionar normalmente como solías hacerlo después de todo lo que pasaste... Y creo que es muy valioso tener a alguien que te sostenga y te guíe en esa fase posterior al tratamiento. Es muy valioso", dijo la princesa de Gales.
"Contar con un lugar como este para tener una red de apoyo, ya sea a través de la creatividad, el canto, la jardinería o lo que sea, es muy valioso, y es fantástico que esta comunidad lo tenga. Sería fantástico que muchas comunidades tuvieran este tipo de apoyo", finalizó Kate Middleton.
Embed - The Prince and Princess of Wales on Instagram: "Honoured to mark the planting of Catherine’s Rose at the RHS Wellbeing Garden in Colchester. A gesture rooted in hope and care. Grateful to spend time with NHS staff and volunteers tending this space, and to see the rose incorporated into gardens supporting recovery and reflection across the UK."
Además de dialogar con los pacientes, la esposa del príncipe William puso manos a la obra y ayudó a plantar algunas de las 500 rosas que fueron donadas y en su honor llevan su nombre, cuyas ventas apoyan al Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.