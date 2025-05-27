EDICTO: Ing. Agrim. Iván Escalona - Expte: 2025-01978123-GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.

Ing. Agrim. Iván Escalona mensurara aproximadamente 550m2 p/ obtención título supletorio Ley 14.159 y modificatorias, propiedad de Título “1”: MARTINEZ, Jorge Héctor y MARTINEZ, Norma Andrea, y Título “2”: GADEA DE SALINAS, Margarita, pretendida por DADDA, Sergio Waldemar, ubicados en calle 25 de Mayo N°166, Ciudad, General Alvear. Límites: Norte: MARTINEZ, Jorge Héctor y MARTINEZ, Norma, Sur: calle 25 de Mayo, Este: Eduardo Subercaseaux, Oeste: Rene de Saint Didier y Ramón Santander Expte: 2025-01978123-GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM. Junio: 03 Hora: 17.30