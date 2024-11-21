EDICTO: Jesús Miranda Agrimensor - EX-2024-08572733- -GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.

Jesús Miranda Agrimensor Mensurará 310m2 Aproximadamente Propietario COOPERATIVA DE VIVIENDAS MALVINAS ARGENTINAS LIMITADA, Gestión Título Supletorio Ley 14159 Decreto 5756/58, Pretendiente YANINA GISEL MEZA RODRIGUEZ, Ubicada En Calle N°1 S/N° A 46,50 Metros Al Norte De Calle Pacheco, Costado Este, Lote 19 Mzna G, B° Malvinas Argentinas, Puente De Hierro, Guaymallén, Límites Norte, Sur Y Este Cooperativa De Viviendas Malvinas Argentinas Limitada, Oeste Calle N°1. Diciembre 2. Hora: 09:00. EX-2024-08572733- -GDEMZA-DGCAT_ATM.