Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have The HARDEST ROUTE to The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup FINAL!



PSG (Round of 16)

Bayern (Quarterfinal)

Real Madrid (Semifinal)

Inter/Chelsea/Man City (Final)



Wildest challenge! Messi never had it easy!



Inter Miami made history as the… pic.twitter.com/BbFUivdeAD