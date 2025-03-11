EDICTO: DUTTO MIGUEL ANGEL C/ AZOCAR NIBALDO SATURNINO Y OTS. P/PRESCRIPCION ADQUISITIVA - Autos N° 84118

JUEZ TERCER JUZGADO DE GESTION CIVIL COMERCIAL Y MINAS, autos N° 84118, “DUTTO MIGUEL ANGEL C/ AZOCAR NIBALDO SATURNINO Y OTS. P/PRESCRIPCION ADQUISITIVA “NOTIFICAR A NIBALDO SATURNINO AZUCAR, ARSENIO O ARSENICO NIBALDO DORALIZO AZOCAR Y ESPERANZA PAZ AZOCAR DE ESTRELLA, notificar fs. 64 “Mendoza, 19 de setiembre de 2007. De la demanda interpuesta córrase TRASLADO por DIEZ DIAS al titular del dominio, terceros interesados, Fiscal de Estado y al Gobierno de la Provincia, con citación y emplazamiento para que comparezcan, respondan ofrezcan pruebas y constituyan domicilio legal dentro del radio del Juzgado, bajo apercibimiento de ley. (Art. 21,74,75,212 y 214 del C.P.C. y art. 24 de la Ley 14159) Publíquense edictos por DIEZ VECES a intervalos regulares durante CUARENTA DIAS en el Boletín Oficial y Diario Uno citándose todos los que se consideren con derecho sobre el inmueble. NOTIFIQUESE FDO. GUSTAVO ALEJANDRO COLOTTO Juez. DATOS DEL INMUEBLE: Ubicación: calle HUARPES S/N°, Gral. Gutiérrez, Maipú, Mendoza, Inscripción de dominio al N°98545 T°84-C. Fs.893, Dpto. Maipú, 25.11.1977. Titular Registral NIBALDO SATURNINO AZOCAR, ARSENIO O ARSENICO NIBALDO DORALIZO AZOCAR Y ESPERANZA PAZ AZOCAR DE ESTRELLA.