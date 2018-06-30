Hallaron a un tiburón blanco en aguas españolas

Un grupo de conservación del medio marino anunció haber avistado un ejemplar de tiburón blanco esta semana frente a las Islas Baleares, el primer hallazgo de este tipo en aguas españolas en al menos 30 años.
La organización Alnitak grabó al tiburón, que dijo que medía 5 metros de longitud, el jueves en aguas de la isla de Cabrera, en el este de España, y lo siguió durante más de una hora, anunció en Facebook junto con una fotografía del ejemplar.
"En los últimos años hubo posibles avistamientos no confirmados y rumores diversos, pero esta es la primera constatación científica de la presencia del Carcharodon [tiburón blanco] en aguas españolas desde hace al menos 30 años", escribió.
We witnessed a historical sighting of a Great White Shark in the Balearic Sea! This morning at 10 am, the crew of Alnitak’s scientific expedition, led by marine biologist Ricardo Sagarminaga von Buiten and documented by ORCA-Films director Fernando Lopez-Mirones, spotted a 5 metre long Great White shark 8 miles from Isla de Cabrera. It remained in sight for 70 minutes in the waters of the Parque Nacional del Archipélago de Cabrera of Spain’s Balearic Islands. Over the years there have been unconfirmed sightings and rumours, but this is the first scientific confirmation of the presence of Carcharodon in Spanish waters for at least 30 years. On this occasion, this historic sighting was photographed, filmed and witnessed by a crew of 10 people from five countries, this morning on board the Töftevaag research ketch! What a beautiful sight! Sharks are essential parts of a healthy ocean ecosystem. #shark #greatwhite #sharks #beauty #greatwhiteshark #deepwater #sharkspotting #charcharodon Our deep-water campaign around the Cabrera Archipelago National Park is part of the LIBERA Program - Todos por La Mar, and is supported by SEO Birdlife - ECOEMBES, the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, USFWS, NOAA, SOCIB. #proyectolibera of @seobirdlife with @ecoembes, @usfws @fbiodiversidad @oceancare_icare @noaa #SOCIB @ashokaspain @asociacion_ondine @seamusketeers Asociación Vertidos 0, KAI Marine, @5Gyres and Conselleria Medi Ambient, Agricultura i Pesca – GOIB Special thanks to @beat.vni for your photo skills!
Alnitak dijo que el tiburón fue localizado durante una misión para recabar información sobre tortugas marinas, cachalotes, delfines, mantas raya y atunes rojos.
El equipo también trabaja en la localización de pequeños pedazos de residuos plásticos en el mar.
Fuente: Noticias Argentinas