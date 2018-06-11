Un bloguero belga que se hizo una foto en las ruinas de la antigua ciudad de Pompeya, ahora se enfrenta a la crítica de la sociedad, informó The Independent.
Nils Travels, famoso por las fotos impresionantes que toma en los lugares más bellos del mundo, publicó el 31 de mayo una imagen, que lo muestra sentando en una zona de las ruinas de la antigua ciudad de Pompeya, cerca de Nápoles (Italia). Al publicar la foto en Instagram para sus más de 47.000 seguidores, escribió en la descripción, que era un lugar, donde no había gente y así "nadie gritaba que debía bajar de esa cosa".
Así, sin saberlo, Nils cometió una infracción, ya que, según el medio, no está permitido sentarse en las ruinas de Pompeya, que fue declarada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO en el año 1997. Además, la guía oficial del Parque Archivológico de Pompeya insta a los visitantes a "mostrar una conducta respetuosa", así como no "estar al borde de las cavas" y no "subir a las paredes".
Embed
TLDR: I didn’t delete this post so it can be a lesson to others. I sincerely apologise to everyone who is offended by this photo. -:- As you may or may not be aware, this photo I took while travelling in Italy has caused some controversy in the Italian mediasphere after posting it on Instagram. The photograph, which I’m not taking down so it can be a lesson for others, was taken at the famous archaeological site of Pompeii, a historically significant tourist attraction in Italy. I am pictured sitting on one of the columns in a visitor area of the site, which is what sparked the controversy. -:- First of all, I would like to apologise to everyone that I have offended by sitting on this stone column. I admit that it was not my smartest decision, and I was not thinking about the historical significance of the place and how it could be perceived by others if I pictured myself in this manner. In my photography, I try to always convey the beauty and feeling that I experience myself in a place, so I meant in no way to disrespect the cultural and historical heritage this place signifies. As someone with a large online following in the tourism niche, I realise I bear a greater responsibility than others to be an example of what and what not to post, or how to behave as a traveller. Now more than ever that is clear to me. -:- I love travelling from the bottom of my heart, it is what drives me and feeds my soul, and to read the – often nationalistic and xenophobic – harm and death wishes that I have received over the past 24 hours hurts me to the core. However, I have learned from this experience and I will apply it to my future travels. I hope others can learn from my mistake too. I am ready to move forward, discuss and engage in a healthy debate with anyone who wishes. -:- Last but not least, Pompeii can use our support in order to further research, educate and conserve their cultural heritage site! As a sign of good faith and remorse, I pledged a small amount to the cause, and I’m encouraging you to do the same! Donations can be made here: https://bit.ly/1tN2CBo -:- Love, Nils Travels
Una publicación compartida de N I L S ✈️ T R A V E L S (@nils.travels) el
En las redes sociales reaccionaron al acto de Nils con la ola de indignación y crítica, mientras que varios activistas denunciaron a las autoridades por su actuación. Según el mismo bloguero, unos le amenazaron y hasta desearon su muerte.
A pesar del malestar de la comunidad internauta, Nils no eliminó la foto de su perfil, esperando que esto "sea una lección para otros", sino cambió su descripción. En el nuevo mensaje se disculpó con todos los que se sintieron ofendidos por su acto y aseveró que donó una suma al fondo del monumento cultural.