Un bloguero belga que se hizo una foto en las ruinas de la antigua ciudad de Pompeya, ahora se enfrenta a la crítica de la sociedad, informó The Independent.



Nils Travels, famoso por las fotos impresionantes que toma en los lugares más bellos del mundo, publicó el 31 de mayo una imagen, que lo muestra sentando en una zona de las ruinas de la antigua ciudad de Pompeya, cerca de Nápoles (Italia). Al publicar la foto en Instagram para sus más de 47.000 seguidores, escribió en la descripción, que era un lugar, donde no había gente y así "nadie gritaba que debía bajar de esa cosa".



Así, sin saberlo, Nils cometió una infracción, ya que, según el medio, no está permitido sentarse en las ruinas de Pompeya, que fue declarada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO en el año 1997. Además, la guía oficial del Parque Archivológico de Pompeya insta a los visitantes a "mostrar una conducta respetuosa", así como no "estar al borde de las cavas" y no "subir a las paredes".





En las redes sociales reaccionaron al acto de Nils con la ola de indignación y crítica, mientras que varios activistas denunciaron a las autoridades por su actuación. Según el mismo bloguero, unos le amenazaron y hasta desearon su muerte.



A pesar del malestar de la comunidad internauta, Nils no eliminó la foto de su perfil, esperando que esto "sea una lección para otros", sino cambió su descripción. En el nuevo mensaje se disculpó con todos los que se sintieron ofendidos por su acto y aseveró que donó una suma al fondo del monumento cultural.