Las series y películas que llegan a Netflix en marzo y las que se van

El catálogo de Netflix en Latinoamérica experimentará un importante recambio en marzo, con más de 100 series y películas que se estrenan y alrededor de 60 que dejan de estar disponibles en la plataforma de contenidos por streaming.

En ese sentido, regresan varias de sus mejores series con nuevos episodios, incluyendo la segunda temporada de "Jessica Jones" y mucho más como "Voltron".

A continuación, un listado completo de las altas y bajas a partir del 1 de marzo:

Las series y películas que se estrenan:

1 de marzo

300

21 Thunder – Temporada 1

2307: Winter's Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

2 de marzo

B: The Beginning – Temporada 1

Flint Town – Temporada 1

Girls Incarcerated – Temporada 1

Les Affamés

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

Voltron: Legendary Defender – Temporada 5

4 de marzo

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

5 de marzo

F The Prom

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes – Temporada 1

6 de marzo

Borderliner – Temporada 1

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

7 de marzo

Aftershock

8 de marzo

Bad Guys: Vile City – Temporada 1

Ladies First

Marvel's Jessica Jones – Temporada 2

9 de marzo

A.I.C.O. Incarnation – Temporada 1

Collateral – Miniserie

Love – Temporada 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It – Temporada 1

The Outsider

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Temporada 2

10 de marzo

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

12 de marzo

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

13 de marzo

Children of the Whales – Temporada 1

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Parte 1

15 de marzo

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel – Temporada 1

Tabula Rasa – Temporada 1

The Hollywood Masters – Temporada 2

16 de marzo

Benji

Edha – Temporada 1

On My Block – Temporada 1

Spirit Riding Free – Temporada 4

Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Wild Wild Country – Temporada 1

19 de marzo

In Search of Fellini

20 de marzo

100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice

The Standups – Temporada 2

21 de marzo

Conor McGregor: Notorious

23 de marzo

Alexa & Katie – Temporada 1

Dinotrux Supercharged – Temporada 2

Game Over, Man!

Layla M

Requiem – Temporada 1

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet – Temporada 2

SWORDGAI The Animation – Parte 1

The Mechanism – Temporada 1

24 de marzo

Red Trees

27 de marzo

Men on a Mission: 2018

28 de marzo

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

30 de marzo

A Series of Unfortunate Events – Temporada 2

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Temporada 2, Parte 1

Rapture – Temporada 1

Reboot: The Guardian Code – Temporada 1

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys – Temporada 12

Trump: An American Dream – Temporada 1

31 de marzo

Let Me In

Además...

Las series y películas que se levantan:

1 de marzo

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby's Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

4 de marzo

Chloe

Safe Haven

6 de marzo

The Finest Hours

8 de marzo

Victoria

11 de marzo

Believe

Glitch

12 de marzo

Standby

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

13 de marzo

Breakout Kings – Temporada 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing – Temporadas 1 y 2

14 de marzo

Archer – Temporadas 1–7

19 de marzo

V/H/S: Viral

20 de marzo

Zootopia

22 de marzo

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

24 de marzo

Voltron 84 – Temporada 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

26 de marzo

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

29 de marzo

The Gates – Temporada 1

30 de marzo

Life in Pieces – Temporada 1

31 de marzo

Awake – Temporada 1

Bordertown – Temporada 1

Breakout Kings – Temporada 2

Brickleberry – Temporadas 1–3

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life – Temporada 1

Friends with Benefits – Temporada 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out – Temporada 1

Rosewood – Temporada 1

Salem – Temporadas 2 y 3

Small Shots – Temporada 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show – Temporadas 1 y 2

The Chicago Code – Temporada 1

The Crazy Ones – Temporada 1

The Finder – Temporada 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light – Temporada 1