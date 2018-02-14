cholunotas - Charlotte Caniggia Charlotte Caniggia
miércoles 14 de febrero de 2018

Incendia Bangkok

Charlotte Caniggia sigue su eterna gira por el mundo. Por estos días camina la ciudad de Bangkok, desde donde comparte videos y fotos muy hot.

Embed

Paraíso

Una publicación compartida por Charlotte Caniggia (@chcaniggia) el


Embed

Khao Laem Island

Una publicación compartida por Charlotte Caniggia (@chcaniggia) el



Fuente:

Noticias relacionadas

Más Leídas

Buscan a una chilena que desapareció en Guaymallén hace una semana

Paseaban en cuatris en la playa y encontraron 20 cadáveres humanos

'Los increíbles 2': el nuevo teaser de la secuela

Revelaron chats entre los compañeros del cadete riojano muerto

Chocó un camión y un ocupante fue detenido por intentar coimear