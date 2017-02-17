mundo mundo
viernes 17 de febrero de 2017

Transmitió en vivo cómo violaban a su amiga para ganar seguidores

Condenaron a 9 meses de prisión a la joven que emitió por la red social Periscope el momento en que un sujeto abusaba de su compañera de 17, en Estados Unidos.

Raymond B. Gates de 29 años invitó a su casa a dos jóvenes quienes terminaron alcoholizadas, el muchachó se aprovechó y abusó sexualmente a una de las chicas mientras la segunda participante lo emitió por Periscope en Estados Unidos.

La joven que filmó, Marina Lonina de 19 años, fue condenada a nueve meses de prisión por el tribunal de Ohio por haber transmitido la violación de su amiga de 17 años.

La víctima declaró que su amiga fue la que preparó el ataque sexual ocurrido en febrero del 2016. Un seguidor de la cuenta fue quien avisó a la policía de lo que estaba pasando.

Lonina estaba acusada originalmente como cómplice de secuestro, violación y proxenetismo con una menor de edad involucrada, lo que implicaba una pena de hasta 40 años de prisión. Sin embargo, su defensa logró que se le sentenciara por no denunciar la violación ni proporcionar a evidencia de lo ocurrido según publicó Lacapital.com.

Embed

Save our babies from #socialmedia they think it's real life and it's scary! #Rape #ImSo612 #6TwelveMag #SixTwelveExperience @Regrann from @lionzkingsview3 - By @loving_life_165_ - This past February, #MarinaLonina, 18, allegedly watched as another teenager was raped by #RaymondGates, 29, a man that they had met the previous day while hanging out at the mall. Rather than trying to stop the attack or call for help, police say Ohio teenager pulled out her phone, launched the Periscope application, and began to livestream the entire ordeal. According to police, it wasn’t until another of Lonina’s friends got a notification of her livestream and began to watch what was happening that the authorities were notified of the rape. Both Lonina and Gates were soon arrested by police and charged with the rape, sexual battery, and kidnapping of a minor. On Friday, they both pled not guilty in a Franklin County, Ohio, court. “You don’t want to lose track of the fact that she’s a high school student and she and her friend were clearly taken advantage of,” Lonina’s attorney Sam Shamansky argued in court. “She was swept up by the gravity of the situation and as she immediately told the police, she was filming in order to preserve, not to embarrass or to shame or to titillate anybody.” I picked these Tags with the hopes of reaching the ones not looking for truth. All I ask is please just THINK and ask questions. #BlackMedia #Entertainment

Una publicación compartida de 6 Twelve Magazine (@sixtwelvemagazine) el

Embed

RepostBy @balleralert: "Ohio Teen Sentenced to 9 Months After Live-Streaming Friend's Rape - blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Last February, an #Ohio teen witnessed and live-streamed her friend's rape via the social media app, Periscope. Two months later, #MarinaLonina, then-18, was arrested and charged with rape, illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, kidnapping, sexual battery and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Lonina was indicted alongside #RaymondGates, 29, who assaulted Lonina's 17-year-old friend in his Columbus home. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In court, the defense argued that Lonina acted in the victim's best interest, as she maintained that she recorded the assault for evidence. However, prosecution debunked the argument, reminding the defense that their client didn't call 911 or turn over the video evidence. Prosecutors argued that she may have initially acted in good faith but eventually got "caught up in the likes." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Since then, Lonina has been sentenced. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After pleading guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, the 19-year-old Ohio girl was sentenced to nine months in prison, as a result of a deal with prosecutors, reports state. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the other hand, Gates, who also pleaded guilty, was sentenced to nine years in prison. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to the Daily Mail, the victim named Lonina as the orchestrator of the rape, however, the defense denounced that claim." (via #InstaRepost @AppsKottage)

Una publicación compartida de Confession Session (@confession2us) el

Embed

