Transmitió en vivo cómo violaban a su amiga para ganar seguidores

Raymond B. Gates de 29 a\u00f1os invit\u00f3 a su casa a dos j\u00f3venes quienes terminaron alcoholizadas, el muchach\u00f3 se aprovech\u00f3 y abus\u00f3 sexualmente a una de las chicas mientras la segunda participante lo emiti\u00f3 por Periscope en Estados Unidos.La joven que film\u00f3, Marina Lonina de 19 a\u00f1os, fue condenada a nueve meses de prisi\u00f3n por el tribunal de Ohio por haber transmitido la violaci\u00f3n de su amiga de 17 a\u00f1os. La v\u00edctima declar\u00f3 que su amiga fue la que prepar\u00f3 el ataque sexual ocurrido en febrero del 2016. Un seguidor de la cuenta fue quien avis\u00f3 a la polic\u00eda de lo que estaba pasando.Lonina estaba acusada originalmente como c\u00f3mplice de secuestro, violaci\u00f3n y proxenetismo con una menor de edad involucrada, lo que implicaba una pena de hasta 40 a\u00f1os de prisi\u00f3n. Sin embargo, su defensa logr\u00f3 que se le sentenciara por no denunciar la violaci\u00f3n ni proporcionar a evidencia de lo ocurrido seg\u00fan public\u00f3 Lacapital.com. Embed Save our babies from #socialmedia they think it's real life and it's scary! #Rape #ImSo612 #6TwelveMag #SixTwelveExperience @Regrann from @lionzkingsview3 - By @loving_life_165_ - This past February, #MarinaLonina, 18, allegedly watched as another teenager was raped by #RaymondGates, 29, a man that they had met the previous day while hanging out at the mall. Rather than trying to stop the attack or call for help, police say Ohio teenager pulled out her phone, launched the Periscope application, and began to livestream the entire ordeal. According to police, it wasn\u2019t until another of Lonina\u2019s friends got a notification of her livestream and began to watch what was happening that the authorities were notified of the rape. Both Lonina and Gates were soon arrested by police and charged with the rape, sexual battery, and kidnapping of a minor. On Friday, they both pled not guilty in a Franklin County, Ohio, court. \u201cYou don\u2019t want to lose track of the fact that she\u2019s a high school student and she and her friend were clearly taken advantage of,\u201d Lonina\u2019s attorney Sam Shamansky argued in court. \u201cShe was swept up by the gravity of the situation and as she immediately told the police, she was filming in order to preserve, not to embarrass or to shame or to titillate anybody.\u201d I picked these Tags with the hopes of reaching the ones not looking for truth. All I ask is please just THINK and ask questions. #BlackMedia #Entertainment Una publicaci\u00f3n compartida de 6 Twelve Magazine (@sixtwelvemagazine) el 11 de May de 2016 a la(s) 8:41 PDT Embed RepostBy @balleralert: "Ohio Teen Sentenced to 9 Months After Live-Streaming Friend's Rape - blogged by @MsJennyb \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 Last February, an #Ohio teen witnessed and live-streamed her friend's rape via the social media app, Periscope. Two months later, #MarinaLonina, then-18, was arrested and charged with rape, illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, kidnapping, sexual battery and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Lonina was indicted alongside #RaymondGates, 29, who assaulted Lonina's 17-year-old friend in his Columbus home. \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 In court, the defense argued that Lonina acted in the victim's best interest, as she maintained that she recorded the assault for evidence. However, prosecution debunked the argument, reminding the defense that their client didn't call 911 or turn over the video evidence. Prosecutors argued that she may have initially acted in good faith but eventually got "caught up in the likes." \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 Since then, Lonina has been sentenced. \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 After pleading guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, the 19-year-old Ohio girl was sentenced to nine months in prison, as a result of a deal with prosecutors, reports state. \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 On the other hand, Gates, who also pleaded guilty, was sentenced to nine years in prison. \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 According to the Daily Mail, the victim named Lonina as the orchestrator of the rape, however, the defense denounced that claim." (via #InstaRepost @AppsKottage) Una publicaci\u00f3n compartida de Confession Session (@confession2us) el 15 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 8:06 PST Embed