Premios SAG 2017: todos los nominados

sta noche se darán a conocer los ganadores de los premios SAG 2017, que otorga el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos a las mejores actuaciones del año, tanto en cine como en televisión. En esta nota recordamos los nominados:
Mejor elenco para una película
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Animales nocturnos
Mejor actriz protagónica
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - La chica del tren
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actor protagónico
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Capitán Fantástico
Denzel Washington - Fences
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Mejor actriz de reparto
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the seaMejor elenco en un drama de TV:
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia:
The Big Bang Theory
Blackish
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Mejor actor en un drama de TV:
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Peter dinklage _ Game of Thrones
John Lithgow - The Crown
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Mejor actriz en un drama de TV:
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Claire Foy - The Crown
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Winona Ryder - Stranger Things
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Mejor actor en una comedia de TV:
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Mejor actriz en una comedia de TV:
Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis Dreyfus - Veep
Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Mejor actor en serie de edición limitada o película para TV:
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown - People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime
Bryan Cranston - All the Way
John Turturro - The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance - People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime
Mejor actriz en serie de edición limitada o película para TV:
Bryce Dallas Howard - Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Audra MacDonald - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington - Confirmation