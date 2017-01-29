Premios SAG 2017: todos los nominados

sta noche se darán a conocer los ganadores de los premios SAG 2017, que otorga el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos a las mejores actuaciones del año, tanto en cine como en televisión. En esta nota recordamos los nominados:

Mejor elenco para una película

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Animales nocturnos

Mejor actriz protagónica

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - La chica del tren

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor protagónico

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Capitán Fantástico

Denzel Washington - Fences

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the sea

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia:

The Big Bang Theory

Blackish

Modern Family

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Mejor actor en un drama de TV:

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Peter dinklage _ Game of Thrones

John Lithgow - The Crown

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Mejor actriz en un drama de TV:

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Claire Foy - The Crown

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Winona Ryder - Stranger Things

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Mejor actor en una comedia de TV:

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Mejor actriz en una comedia de TV:

Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black

Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis Dreyfus - Veep

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Mejor actor en serie de edición limitada o película para TV:

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown - People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime

Bryan Cranston - All the Way

John Turturro - The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance - People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime

Mejor actriz en serie de edición limitada o película para TV:

Bryce Dallas Howard - Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Audra MacDonald - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington - Confirmation